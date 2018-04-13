8 Celebrities You Totally Forgot the Kardashian-Jenners Dated

Whether it’s about Kylie Jenner’s blossoming relationship with Travis Scott or Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again romance with Scott Disick, the Kardashian-Jenners’ love lives are reported on ad nauseam every day. But after more than a decade of their being in the spotlight, it can be hard to remember every flame—rumored and confirmed—that the sisters and mom, Kris Jenner, have been linked to.

To provide you with a crash course on the Kardashian-Jenners’ relationship history, we’ve rounded up eight surprising celebrities whom you might’ve forgotten that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” women dated. From hilarious hookups to under-the-radar romances, these Kardashian-Jenner relationships might not have worked out, but they still deserve a place in pop-culture history. Brush up on the ladies’ love lives ahead.