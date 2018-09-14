Every Time Celebrities Nailed the Long-AF Hair Trend

Bobs and lobs have been in for a few seasons, but is their time over? In the last year or so, celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Nicki Minaj, have been stepping out with long hair. Correction: super long hair. And we don’t mean hair that’s past their shoulders. We’re talking about Rapunzel-length locks that graze stars’ backs, butts and even the floor.
Whether they’re walking the red carpet in braids that come down to their ankles or sitting front-row at a fashion show with silk-soft extensions that pool at their waist, these are going to extreme lengths for the sake of beauty. Floor-length hair might not be an everyday look, but that doesn’t mean that these stars’ long-AF tresses aren’t noteworthy.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez defined the long-hair game when she attended the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards with 50-inch blonde extensions that pretty much came down to the floor.
Photo:
Sam Wasson/FilmMagic.
Zoë Kravitz
Kravitz slayed in waist-length micro braids at the 2016 amfAR Gala where she wore her hair parted down the middle and down to her hips.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Zendaya
For the 2013 American Music Awards, Zendaya wore her hair straight and sleek with long caramel brown extensions that fell past her butt.
Photo:
Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson turned heads at the 2016 American Music Awards with a wavy ponytail that fell down to her butt.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage.
Selena Gomez
Gomez stunned at the 2015 American Music Awards with silk-straight hair that grazed her lower back.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Rita Ora
Ora gave her best Rapunzel impression at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where she wore wavy blonde hair that fell down to her lower back.
Photo:
Gisela Schober/Getty Images.
Rihanna
Rihanna can kill any look, including this hairstyle at 2016's Paris Fashion Week where she wore hair down to her butt.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj
Minaj is known for her extra-long extensions and wigs, but one of our favorite looks is from the 2017 CFDA Awards where she wore platinum blonde hair down to her thighs.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Naomi Campbell
We can't imagine Campbell without her signature long hair. Here she is wearing it at a 2004 New York Fashion Week show where she's seen with a swimsuit with her black hair swinging by her butt.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian might have a bob right now, but back in the day, she was known for her crazy-long hair. Here's her with waist-length hair at 2016's Paris Fashion Week.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/GC Images.
Kelly Rowland
Rowland paired her waist-length braids with a hat and a cool navy suit at the Billboard Women in Music event in 2017.
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Jourdan Dunn
Dunn looked so cool when she attended the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2016 with sleek, straight hair that fell down to her lower back.
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV.
Jhené Aiko
Aiko gave Rapunzel a run for her money when she attended the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards with a ponytail of braids that came down to her thighs.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Hadid put her own twist on the long-hair trend with a braided ponytail that fell right above her butt at the 2016 MuchMusic Video Awards.
Photo:
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.
Demi Lovato
Lovato meant business when she attended the 2017 MTV European Music Awards with long black extensions that cascaded down her shoulders, falling right below her hips.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Cardi B
Cardi B loves her wigs and extensions, and her look at an Atlanta party in 2017 is only proof of that. The rapper's hair came down to her ankles.
Photo:
Prince Williams/WireImage.
Blac Chyna
Chyna made a name for herself in the long-hair game when she attended VH1's Hip Hop Honors with blonde braids that came all the way down to her feet.
Photo:
Greg Doherty/Getty Images.
Beyoncé
Bey has worn long extensions many times. But none of them were more iconic than the time she took home two Grammys in 2017.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Ariana Grande
Grande upped her ponytail game when she attended the 2016 American Music Awards with a high pony that came down to her butt.
Photo:
Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images.
Vanessa Hudgens
Hudgens channeled her inner Cher with these sleek-straight hair extensions which she wore on a 2017 episode of So You Think You Can Dance.