Every Celebrity Who Has Boycotted the Super Bowl So Far

Scroll To See More Images

Since Colin Kaepernick left the San Francisco 49ers and was shut out of the NFL in 2017, stars, including Cardi B, Rihanna and Amy Schumer, have announced a celebrity Super Bowl 2019 boycott in support of the quarterback. Since Rihanna’s reported boycott of the Super Bowl LII, after she was asked to perform at the 2019 halftime show, more and more stars have shown their support of Kaepernick, who many believe to be blackballed by the NFL after he kneeled during the American national anthem and spoke out against police brutality in the United States.

As the 2019 Super Bowl approaches, there will be several famous faces missing from the game and its commercials. To keep track of which stars are boycotting the Super Bowl, we’ve compiled a running list of celebrities who have spoke out against the annual event. Some of these stars have turned down opportunities to perform, while others have decided to not support the Super Bowl by filming any commercials for it.

Whatever their position, these celebrities stand in solidarity with Kaerpnick and have chosen not to support the NFL until one of its star players receives justice. Find out which celebrities are boycotting the Super Bowl and the NFL ahead.

Rihanna

Rihanna kicked off a movement when Us Weekly reported in October 2018 that the singer declined an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in support of Kaepernick. “The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” a source told Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.” Maroon 5 was eventually chosen as the halftime show performer, though there is a petition with more than 100,000 signatures urging the band to drop out of the Super Bowl.

Amy Schumer

Following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Schumer announced in October 2018 that she would also be boycotting the Super Bowl and showing her support for Kaepernick by not filming any Super Bowl commercials. In an Instagram, the comedian urged her white peers to also speak out against racial inequality and police brutality and support Kaepernick. “I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year,” Schumer wrote. “I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.”

Cardi B

Because of her verse in Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” it was rumored that Cardi B would perform with the band at the 2019 Super Bowl. But in February 2018, the rapper made clear to TMZ that she would not support the NFL or perform at the Super Bowl until “they hire Colin Kaepernick back.”

Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lauryn Hill, André 3000

After Cardi B confirmed that she would not perform with Maroon 5 at the 2019 Super Bowl, Variety reported that the band was struggling to find artists who would perform with the. The magazine listed several rappers and performers who, like Rihanna and Cardi B, turned down the opportunity to perform at the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick. The performers included Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lauryn Hill and André 3000.

Michael B. Jordan

After Travis Scott announced that he would be performing with Maroon 5 at the 2019 Super Bowl, Jordan went public with his opinion about the Super Bowl. In an interview with TMZ, Jordan criticized Scott for not supporting Kaepernick and choosing to perform at the Super Bowl. “That’s something I’m not so happy with,” he said. “We’re still trying to stand behind something right now.”

Meek Mill

Mill is another celebrity who has criticized Scott for performing at the Super Bowl. In December 2018, Mill responded to a headline about Scott performing with Maroon 5, criticizing the rapper for taking the opportunity. For What?” he tweeted. “He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit! And don’t get it twisted I fuck wit Travis too!”

Karrueche Tran

Tran made her opinion on the Super Bowl known in an interview with TMZ in December 2018, where she talked about how she hopes Scot doesn’t go through with the performance and uses his influence to stand with Kaepernick. “I just don’t think it’s a good idea,” she said. “I’m really hoping it’s not gonna happen.”

Jay-Z

After it was reported that Scott would perform at the 2019 Super Bowl with Maroon 5, Variety reported that Jay-Z, a vocal supporter of Kaepernick, has been trying to convince the “SICKO MODE” rapper to back out. “Two sources also tell Variety that Jay-Z — who has been highly critical of the NFL over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — is attempting to talk Scott out of performing,” Variety reported.