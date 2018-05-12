17 Times Celebrities Went Braless and Freed the Nipple in Sheer Outfits

Despite criticism from thousands of women, including celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Chelsea Handler, Instagram still hasn’t lifted its no-nipples policy, a sexist rule banning women from posting photos and videos of the same body part that men show on an almost daily basis. So what have celebrities done to protest the rule? They’ve taken to the streets—literally—in braless and sheer outfits.

Ahead, we’re looking at every famous women who has stuck her middle finger up to Instagram’s nipples ban and freed their areolas in see-through looks. Whether they’re walking down the red carpet in a designer gown or strolling through their neighborhood in clothes plucked from their closets, these stars are braless and look fabulous.