12 Celebrities Who Regretted Their Plastic Surgery Procedures

In July 2018, Kylie Jenner made headlines when she revealed that she dissolved her lip fillers and planned to return to her natural pout. However, Kylie isn’t the only celebrity who has regretted her plastic surgery. Many stars, from Courteney Cox to Victoria Beckham, have gotten candid about their plastic-surgery regrets and how, if they could turn back time, they wouldn’t go under the knife.
Ahead, hear stories from celebrities who regretted their plastic surgery procedures and want to become cautionary tales for those who are on the fence about going under the knife. Whether it’s Botox or boob jobs, these stars are up front and honest about the cosmetic procedures they regret.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie has a long history with her lips. In 2017, she told Allure that there was one point where she made her lips so big that her sisters had to intervene. "I definitely made my lips a little too big at one point," Kylie said. "I got excited and felt like I needed to do a lot. And then you guys were like, 'Kylie, you need to chill.' And then I had to go back and have it fixed, and it was a crazy process. Thank God I didn't end up on Botched.'"
A year later, in 2018, Kylie revealed that she'd dissolved all of her lip fillers altogether. Though it's unclear if she got them again, judging from her recently plumped-up pout, the reality star's lips do look smaller from before. "i got rid of all my filler," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
Courteney Cox
Cox made headlines in 2017 when she revealed to New Beauty that she chose to dissolve her facial fillers. "I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I feel better because I look like myself," Cox said. "I think that I now look more like the person that I was (before adjustments). I hope I do."
Cox came to her decision after she realized that her fillers weren't making her look younger; they were making her look fake. Then, after layers and layers of fillers, Cox made the decision to embrace her natural aging and lines. "Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake," Cox said. "
"The next thing you know, you're layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh, shit, this doesn't look right. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles, they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend."
Jessica Simpson
Though it's believed that Simpson has undergone several plastic surgery procedures, according to the singer, she has only received one: lip fillers. In 2006, Simpson told Glamour that she regretted plumping her lips with Restylane, which gave her a "fake" look that she was desperate to get rid of.
I had that Restylane stuff. It looked fake to me. I didn't like that," Simpson said. "But it went away in, like, four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God!"
Khloé Kardashian
The Kardashian-Jenners have been outspoken about their relationship with plastic surgery, but there's one routine that Khloé isn't a fan of: fillers. After trying to dissolve her facial fillers three times, the reality star believes she still has the effects.
“[Facial fillers] did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there—I went to have it all dissolved like three times," Khloé said, according to MTV.
Victoria Beckham
When she was in the Spice Girls, among Beckham's most prominent features were her breasts, as a result of a breast augmentation. Years later, Beckham decided to reverse the process by removing her implants. “I don’t have them anymore,” Beckham told Allure in 2014. “I think I may have purchased them. Or they got removed, one or the other.”
Cameron Diaz
When Diaz got Botox for the first time, she watched her entire face change. After realizing that her face would never return to the way it was, even after her Botox wore off, the actor knew that the anti-aging procedure wasn't for her.
"I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that],'" Diaz told Entertainment Tonight in 2014. "I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."
Gwyneth Paltrow
These days, Paltrow is all about natural aging. So it makes sense that when she got Botox years ago, she wasn't a big fan. “I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I’m 50," Paltrow told Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "Except I won’t do Botox again, because I looked crazy. I looked like Joan Rivers!”
Kourtney Kardashian
When she was 22, Kourtney made the decision to get her boobs done, a procedure she now regrets. In 2011, she told Showbiz Spy that she regretted making her boobs look bigger and learned to embrace her body the way it was made.
“I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before,” Kourtney said. “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”
Heidi Montag
Montag became the poster child for plastic surgery after she received 10 surgeries and described her relationship with cosmetics as "beyond obsessed," according to People. Unsurprisingly, Montag regrets most of her surgeries, later downsizing her breasts from a size F to a size D.
“I would never do it again, and I never recommend it for anyone … I kind of wanted a few enhancements, and then it got out of hand,” she told Access Hollywood in 2012. “I wasn’t told really the repercussions and what would happen, emotionally and psychically and the pain I would be in. I was kind of in shock.”
Janice Dickinson
Dickinson, who is regarded as the world's first supermodel, has gotten several procedures, including a breast enlargement, a tummy tuck, face-lifts and a liposuction. But the one procedure she regrets is her breast implants after she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2016.
“If I had to play my life over again, I would have never gotten breast implants in the first place,” Dickinson told Entertainment Tonight.
Nicole Kidman
Like most of the women on this list, Kidman regrets getting Botox. Though she tried the anti-aging procedure, she was quick to end her relationship with it and is proud that she has her facial mobility back.
“No surgery for me,” Nicole told La Repubblica in 2013. “I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again.”
Kim Kardashian
Much like her sisters, Kim also regrets some of the plastic surgery she has gotten. Though she isn't against Botox, the reality star does regret getting it at such a young age.
"I am not against botox, and I would never judge anyone else for getting any kind of surgical or non surgical procedure," Kim wrote on her blog. "But I think when you're young there are other ways you can look after your skin ... Botox just wasn't necessary for me at this age."
