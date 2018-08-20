Celebrities Who Quit Dieting for Good

Bridget Malcolm

As a former Victoria's Secret model, Malcolm was used to restricting her diet. But now, years after she retired from the V.S. catwalk, the model is stronger than ever—and ready to end her obsession with food.

“I cannot tell you how many times I went to bed with my head whirling — trying to get me to latch onto how much I ate at dinner, or during the day, or trying to convince myself to change my diet, start training hard again, start tracking my size, just start doing more,” Malcolm wrote on her blog in March. “It felt like two steps forward, one and three quarters step back.”

When Malcolm stopped dieting and ate the food she wanted, she also found her binge-eating disorder go away. She also began embracing her body and stopped punishing herself for what she ate.

“When I was ordering food for dinner, I ordered what I wanted. And strangely enough—the need to gorge myself is slowly fading away," Malcolm wrote "I was OK with being done when I was full. When food isn’t a scarcity we stop feeling so desperate around it. But most importantly, when I saw my body reflected back at me, I said nice things to myself. I chose to empower my self.”