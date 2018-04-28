16 Celebrities Who Have Posed Without Makeup for Magazine Covers

As much as we love magazines, the industry isn’t exactly known for promoting natural beauty. With the thousands of dollars that go into hiring professional hairstylists, makeup artists, and, yes, photo editors for magazine covers, magazines often present an idealistic version of the celebrities and models who pose for them. However, like many things in the fashion and beauty world, times are changing.
Understanding the importance of highlighting natural beauty, many magazines are celebrating the features and “imperfections” that celebrities are born with by ditching the glam squads and choosing to feature them au naturel. From Gisele Bündchen to Christina Aguilera, these stars are unafraid to show their rawest, makeup-free selves in front of millions of fans. Here are the breathtaking times celebrities have posed without an ounce of makeup for magazine covers.
@harleyweir captures @badgalriri for the cover of the winter 2017 issue of #Dazed. Tap the link in our bio to pre-order this cover now. 👆📲 ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Photography @harleyweir⠀⠀ Styling @robbiespencer⠀ Make-up @thomasdekluyver⠀ Hair @yusefhairnyc⠀ Set @davidjameswhite_⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #Rihanna wears @garethpugh ⠀ ⠀ Taken from the winter 2017 issue of #Dazed.
“I have to dip in and dip out (of the internet), because it suffocates me. Like, I become unable to function. So it’s a tricky balance between staying aware and also staying connected to a sense of hope and productivity and showing up for life.” Our November cover star #KerryWashington gets REAL about politics, Olivia Pope's future, and how she keeps her skin looking so damn good all the time. Tap the link in bio to read our full interview with her ✨. . . . Photo: @sharifhamza Fashion stylist: @hannakelifa Hair: @takishahair Makeup: @francelledaly Manicure: @tombachik