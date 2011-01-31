Celebs Keep Getting Nude: Kim Kardashian On W, Rihanna Sexts

Celebs, they’re just like us… Umm how ’bout NOT! Because I don’t know a single, sane individual who would continue to get nude in front of cameras, knowing damn well that the entire world is watching her every move. Yes, I’m looking at you Kim K.

I’ll admit, I did feel a twinge of sympathy as she sobbed (quite unattractively, I might add) about her nude W Magazine photos on last night’s episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York. Even though the spray painted photos came out last year, it wasn’t until last night that we finally heard Kim speak out about the spread. But judging from Sunday’s episode, it looks like the over-exposed Kardashian has finally learned her lesson, vowing never to take off her clothes for a camera again. Well, that is unless Vogue comes knocking yes, she really said that. While I applaud her for finally opening her eyes, it’s a song we’ve all heard before. So, something tells me we haven’t seen the last of Kim’s lady parts… Sigh.

Speaking of lady parts, apparently this weekend was just one of those “sex scandal” type of weekends, as nude photos (sent via text) of Rihanna went viral. I will give her some leeway, seeing as, unlike Kim Kardashian, Rihanna usually manages to avoid scandals like this. I say usually, because you know you’ve all seen Rihanna’s bare ass before. She has yet to comment on the racy pics, but let’s be honest, is there really anything she can say to turn this one around? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.