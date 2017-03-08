How 20 Celebs Recognized International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day and the “A Day Without a Woman” strike, and now, more than ever, we women have a responsibility to speak up as we continue to fight for equal rights. Across the globe, women are observing this day by not going to work, only purchasing things from women-owned businesses, wearing red, and, above all, using their voices to remind our world just how important females are.
From Jessica Chastain who honored a Polish WWII savior, to Sophia Bush’s tribute to Lady Liberty, see the most powerful Instagram posts from celebs who have taken to social media to pay tribute to this most important day.
"Solidarity. The Statue Of Liberty is dark today. #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay However you choose to express your solidarity -- striking, wearing red, making phone calls to your reps, only spending money at women-owned businesses (one of or all of these things) -- thank you. 👊🏼"
Photo:
instagram / @sophiabush
"This #InternationalWomensDay I wanted to honor a few of the brave and brilliant women whose life stories and accomplishments have inspired me (and countless others) to reach higher, work harder, and dare to do the impossible. Today we celebrate you, the icons, artists, nerds, explorers, activists who make our world better every day. Happy #IWD2017"
"Get involved. Tomorrow 3/8/2017. You don't have to do everything. Just do what you can do to support."
Photo:
instagram / @stacylondonreal
"Happy #InternationalWomensDay !!! This is Teresa Żabińska. I had the great honor to tell the story of her mother Antonina. Last night we celebrated her bravery and today we celebrate the power of women all over the world."
Photo:
instagram / @jessicachastain
"A Celebration for Change ⚡️ 👊🏽 #internationalwomensday "
Photo:
instagram / @yarashahidi
"Love what @Tinder is doing for #IWD2017 to empower women!"
Photo:
instagram
"Today, I salute bold women across the world and join Tinder’s effort to empower women to make a difference on #IWD2017!"
Photo:
instagram / @arielwinter
“My curiosity knows no bounds. I continue to learn each and every day, and will continue to teach what I know to as many people as will listen."
Photo:
instagram / @marthastewart
👭💃🏻👭💃🏻👭 #Internationalwomensday
Photo:
instagram / @shaymitchell
"Happy International Women's Day! Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. God bless you all! ✨♥️♥️♥️ #internationalwomensday ♥️♥️♥️✨"
"#internationalwomensday "I raise up my voice - not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard... we cannot succeed when half of us are held back." --Malala Yousafzai"
Photo:
instagram / @emmy
""Know the power of women in leadership." HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿power to those women today who are taking part in "A Day without a Woman." Women are 57% of the world's population. There is no country that does not need us. No child who exists in this world without us. We have power and value equal to men. We deserve to have equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunities for education and a voice that is listened to when we speak. We are your mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, peer, coworker, boss, wife, lover, and friend. We demand respect. Support us. #internationalwomensday"
Photo:
instagram / @sleepinthegardn
"Women are not created weaker but more generous than men. They are created more beautiful and less fierce, as beauty hates to hurt and harm others. That is why they seem weak to people, but in reality they are not. Angels are the strongest of created beings, and women are closer to the angelic nature than men, as they are readier than men to carry angelic light" - Prophet Mohammed - happy women's day ❤️"
Photo:
instagram
"Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights. 🙏🏻🌈🙌🏻💘🎉👩❤️💋👩🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏅🏆🏅🏆🌸#internationalwomensday 🌺🌎🌍🌏👊🏻🎉😂👑"
Photo:
instagram / @madonna
"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday"
Photo:
instagram / @adele
"To all the women • the black, indigenous, poor, brown, trans, thick, fat, juicy, queer, disabled, unhomed, femme, undocumented, emerging, invisibilized, extinguished and agi-f*cking-tated. On this #InternationalWomensDay, I struggle alongside you for recognition, freedom, safety, love and unequivocal access to all things we need to survive and thrive, including vital resources like @plannedparenthood. #istandwithpp"
Photo:
instagram / @janetmock
"Proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @Brawnybrand by honoring those who continue to break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender."
Photo:
instagram / @serenawilliams
"🌺❤ #internationalwomensday"
Photo:
instagram / @florence
"It's time to end all forms of discrimination. Let's support and love one another. Happy Women's Day for all women around the world! #equality #loveistheanswer #weareone #internationalwomensday ❤🌎"
Photo:
instagram
"What I’ve always wanted most is women and girls working together, and lifting each other up. There’s such a big world out there, and if you just take time to look outside of yourself, there is so much that can be done. In honor of International Women’s Day, I have a special announcement coming your way. Tune into my Instagram live at 2PM EST to hear more. #InternationalWomensDay #DoYou"
Photo:
instagram / @caradelevingne