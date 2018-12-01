Here’s Where Celebrities Like to Vacation During the Holidays

As much as we love the comfort and ease of staying at home, spending the holidays at home each year can get old—fast. This is likely why celebrities, like Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Gabrielle Union are known to go international—or at least on the opposite coast—for the holidays.

Home isn’t the only place to ring in the New Year or spend the holidays. There’s a whole world out there, and let these stars show you the best destinations for family time this season. From sunny getaways like the Bahamas and Miami to snowy wonderlands like Switzerland and Colorado, these celebrity-favorite vacation destinations prove that the holiday spirit can be felt wherever you travel. Find out where the stars spend their holiday season ahead.

Ashley Graham — Agadir, Morocco

Right before Christmas in 2017, Graham traveled to Morocco, where she rode on camels and did karaoke on the beach. The vacation was for a photoshoot for her swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All, but that didn’t stop Graham from enjoying herself too. Instagrams of the vacation show the model working hard while enjoying Morocco’s beautiful sights and sounds.

Isla Fisher — South Island, New Zealand

Raised in Australia, Fisher was never too far from New Zealand, which made it a perfect destination for Christmas 2016. For the holiday, the actor traveled to the country’s South Island where she made a snowman, went on a helicopter ride and saw beautiful glaciers, which she felt the need to do before global warming ruins the environment.

Maddie Ziegler — Mexico

A week before Christmas in 2017, Ziegler and her friend, Lilia Buckingham, went on a vacation in Mexico, where they were seen relaxing at a resort and enjoying the sun and heat away from the cold winter weather back home.

Bella Hadid — Aspen, Colorado

Any fan of the Hadid family knows that they’re outdoorsy, so it was no surprise that Bella—along with her siblings, Gigi and Anwar, and her mom, Yolanda—traveled to Aspen for New Year’s 2017. There, the family enjoyed a snow-filled vacation, which consisted of skiing, sledding with dogs and keeping cozy next to bonfires.

Nicki Minaj — Turks and Caicos

Minaj kept warm in Turks and Caicos for the holiday season in 2016 where she dropped jaw-dropping look after jaw-dropping look, including this bedazzled one-piece swimsuit with heeled boots. The vacation was also for the rapper’s 34th birthday, so we’re sure it was an extra special vacation getaway.

Chrissy Teigen — St. Barts

For Teigen’s first family vacation with her daughter, Luna, she and her husband, John Legend, went to St. Barts for New Year’s 2017. There, the family did a ton of family-friendly activities, such as sight-seeing, swimming (shallow waters only) taking lots of seaside selfies.

Chanel Iman — Sydney, Australia

Tired of the winter weather in the United States, Iman went across the world to Australia for Christmas 2016, which she deemed her “Holiday Summer.” Instagrams of the model show her walking down the beach and taking drool-worthy selfies as waves crashed behind her.

Gabrielle Union — Miami, Florida

For New Year’s 2017, Union left Los Angeles to spend time with her husband and Miami Heats player Dwyane Wade in Miami, Florida. Instagrams of the couple show them hanging out on yachts and taking in the city’s beachside sights. Of course, they were also dressed in tourist-chic visors.

Taylor Hill — Grand Lake, Colorado

Raised in Colorado, Hill showed the beauty of the state when she spent Christmas 2016 there. Instagrams of the model show her taking in the state’s fairytale-like winter sights, such as frozen ponds and snowy hills, which Hill posed against for several selfies.

Hilary Duff — Hawaii

Duff and her son, Luca Cruz, rang in the New Year in 2017 with a vacation in Hawaii. And though the actor didn’t reveal the exact location she traveled to, she did provide a ton of inspiration-worthy Instagrams of her eating snow cones, hanging out at the beach and posing next to cool murals. Given that Duff spent Christmas in the snow, we’re sure Hawaii’s warm weather was a welcomed change.

Madonna — Switzerland

For New Year’s 2017, Madonna took four of her children, Lourdes, David, Rocco and Mercy to Switzerland. There, the family, along with their family friend, David Blaine, took in everything Switzerland had to offer, including skiing on the country’s slopes, taking selfies next to snow-covered views and spending time with their famous mom.

Hailee Steinfeld — Nassau, Bahamas

For New Year’s 2017, Steinfeld and her rumored boyfriend at the time, Cameron Smoller, traveled to the Bahamas where they enjoyed a warm holiday. There, the couple escaped the cold weather in the United States and spent time relaxing on warm sand beaches and watching seaside sunsets.

Josephine Skriver — Manarola, Italy

Italy might not be the warm-beach destination in the winter like it is in the summer, but that didn’t stop Skriver from traveling there for New Year’s 2017. Once there, the model made the most of her time by soaking in the gorgeous seaside sights, exploring small towns and keeping warm.

Jourdan Dunn — Barbados

Dunn was another celebrity to avoid winter’s usually cold weather when she traveled to the Barbados for Christmas 2016. Once on the island, the model looked has happy could be drinking coconut juice straight from the fruit and swimming in the region’s breathtaking blue-green seas.

Chloë Grace Moretz — Telluride, Colorado

Moretz braved the snow for New Year’s 2017 when she traveled to Telluride, Colrado with her brother, Brandon. Still, the duo looked like they had fun, taking in the state’s snow-covered sights and riding horses in the snow.