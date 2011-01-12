Celebs Go So MASS! What Katie And The Kardashians Are Up To

Katie Holmes may be playing Jackie O and married to Tom Cruise, but she’s not all living in a fabulous people bubble she’s out to reach the working class. Well, the office gals who shop Ann Taylor anyway. The sometimes-actress is the new face of the brand, following Heidi Klum’s smiling Fall ads.

Katie personifies the Ann Taylor brand smart, talented, incredibly chic and living a full life with beauty and grace,” explains Christine Beauchamp, president of Ann Taylor Stores Corp. Katie traffics in Giorgio Armani, but OK.



Photo: Steve Granitz, WireImage

In more news in real people fashion, those mass kids, the Kadashians were apparently only getting started with that doomed Bebe line. The Kardashian Kollection (yep, that’s the name) is coming to one of 400 Sears doors near you in August. Kim’s main idea was to, cater to our fans and to make sure that everyone can have access to the Kardashian Kollection.

Kourtney Kardashian expanded even further explaining, We love Sears. There is a Sears right near our house. Its such a great store that is part of Americas retail history. I mean yah we’ve all seen those old school Sears catalogs that people used to buy houses and shit from, but these chicks are not shopping there, sorry.

There will be a ton of Kardashian krap available though “40 apparel pieces, 20 lingerie styles, 60 jewelry items, 30 handbags and wallets, 25 hats and gloves and 12 shoe choices,” according to WWD. Why does this depress me?