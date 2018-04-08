StyleCaster
The Real Reasons These 10 Celebrities Stopped Smoking Weed

The Real Reasons These 10 Celebrities Stopped Smoking Weed

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Charlize Theron
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Smoking weed is a pastime of many celebrities, from Bella Thorne to Rihanna. But not everyone is in it for the long run. With stars such as Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron speaking out on why they quit marijuana, more and more people are rethinking their weed habits or at least giving a listening ear to why some celebrities have stopped smoking pot.

Though not all of these weed-quitting celebrities have done so permanently, it’s still eye-opening to hear about their experience with the drug and why they put the joint down. We’re looking back on times that 10 celebrities opened up about no longer smoking weed and the events that led to that decision. Hear their stories.

1 of 10
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

The "Malibu" singer's career was once synonymous with marijuana. Whether she was at an awards show or fooling around on Instagram, Cyrus was almost always seen with a joint in her mouth—until recently. On a 2017 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Cyrus revealed that she decided to put down the bong for good after she had a dream that she was going to die on "Saturday Night Live."

“I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on 'SNL' for some reason, that I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I googled and that’s never happened,” she said.

A second breaking point came when Cyrus realized that she was spending too much time stoned, instead of making music. That was when she knew that to be productive and make her next album, she needed to end her relationship with weed.

“I was spending way too much time with the pig,” Cyrus said. “And not enough time actually doing really anything.”

Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Though the "Bad Romance" singer has since started smoking weed again, there was a time in her life when she quit because of a dependency issue and a habit of smoking sometimes "15 joints a day." In a 2013 interview with Attitude, Gaga revealed that she became unhealthily dependent on marijuana after a hip injury. She recalled using marijuana to "numb" herself when she would perform, a habit that she tried to break many times but failed.

"I was smoking 15 joints a day. It was a habit that eventually occurred when the pain got so bad with the hip," she said. "

"I was just numbing, numbing, numbing myself then sleeping it off, then getting on stage, killing it in pain, then getting off and smoking, smoking, smoking, not knowing what the pain was. Fuck if I know what hurts the most, you know? I would break the habit and it would sneak back in and I would break it and sneak back in."

Her breaking point came when her friend Marina Abramovic forced her to go sober for three days. The experience helped Gaga wean herself off marijuana, and now she only dabbles with it to help her sleep.

"Marina said, 'OK, you're coming to my house—no television, no computer, no marijuana, no nothing, no food. For three days, art only. You eat only art,'" Gaga said. "Now I smoke a little bit at night just, you know, for fun. But not to cope—that's the difference. I'm the soberest I've ever been in the past five years."

Photo: Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron

A once self-described "wake-and-baker," Theron stopped smoking weed when she entered her 30s and noticed that blazing up wasn't as fun as it was when she was younger. She recalled one experience when she stared at a refrigerator for eight hours as the moment that forced her to go sober.

“I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else,” she told E! News. “My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger, and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early 30s I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that’s no good.”

Though, after years of sobriety, Theron is back on the marijuana train, her days of recreational smoking are over. Now she only takes edibles to help her sleep.

Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman

Portman famously rapped about her weed-smoking Harvard days on "Saturday Night Live," but the actress has long since put down the bong. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar winner revealed that she no longer smokes weed, largely because she doesn't have the energy to.

"I smoked weed in college, but I haven’t smoked in years,” Portman said. “I’m too old. I wish I was that cool, but I’m like an old lady now. I’m in bed by 10 p.m. I can’t do that anymore.”

Photo: Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt revealed that he started smoking more weed in the ’90s to cope with his mega-famous celebrity. However, after years of low productivity and sitting on his couch, Pitt worried he was becoming a "doughnut," so he went sober.

"I got really sick of myself at the end of the 1990s: I was hiding out from the celebrity thing; I was smoking way too much dope; I was sitting on the couch and just turning into a doughnut; and I really got irritated with myself," Pitt said. "I got to: 'What's the point? I know better than this.'"

Photo: Getty Images
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator

It has been almost nine years since Tyler, the Creator has ingested marijuana of any kind. In an interview with Fader, the rapper revealed that he stopped smoking weed on New Year's Eve 2009 when he ate part of weed brownie and had a scarring trip. After he emotionally broke down from eating the edible, Tyler knew it was time to put down pot for good.

"I been high before. All my friends smoke weed. I know they buy eighths and pounds and shit, and they like Swisher Sweets," he said. "Last time was '09, New Year's Eve. Ate a weed brownie, worst time in my life. Not for T. This mind shouldn't have anything in it. We was all at the studio, and I was like, 'Yeah, fuck it, I'll take a small piece of the weed brownie.' I was fucked up, crying, wanted to die. This brain isn't supposed to have anything. I can't even take Benadryl without 'Ohh shit, the sky is so blue, oh my God, look at the skyyyyy.'"

Photo: Getty Images
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg's children are the reasons that he stopped smoking weed. In 2011, "The Fighter" star opened up about smoking so much that weed would stain his clothes. Eventually, his daughter caught on, and assumed that marijuana was just how her dad always smelled. That was when Wahlberg decided to go sober.

“I stopped smoking weed for my kids,” he said at Variety's Indie Impact Award. “One day, we were driving and you could smell it from somewhere. My daughter asked what the smell was so I told her it was a skunk. Then she said, ‘Sometimes Daddy smells like that!’ to me and my wife. So I knew I had quit.”

Photo: Getty Images
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne

In an interview with MTV, Lil Wayne opened up about how his relationship with weed led to immense creativity and productivity in his music career. However, after years of smoking, he steadily realized that he might have an addiction, which led him to go sober. He opened up to MTV about the difference in performing sober versus high.

“Yeah, it’s a big difference. I almost jumped in the crowd, “the rapper said. “I’m like I’m sober, I’m sweating. I’m tasting my sweat. My sweat tastes different. My sweat used to taste like weed. But now it’s just, I’m like I don’t know what it is. I’m out there, my eyes big, my eyes all wide. I had threw my glasses, I don’t even need these. I could see everything right now. But, yeah man, it’s a great feeling.”

Photo: Getty Images
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson

After 30 years of smoking weed, Harrelson quit the drug cold turkey in 2016. In an interview with Vulture, the "Three Billboards" actor revealed that he stopped smoking to be more productive in his career, something that he saw lacking in his 30 years with pot.

"I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago," Harrelson said. "Just 30 solid years of just partying too fucking hard."

Photo: Getty Images
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson

After Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was 18, he started using medical marijuana to help with the pain. Eventually, his habits also became recreational. In 2017, after eight years of using marijuana, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member went sober and celebrated it with an Instagram announcement.

“I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in eight years," he said.

Photo: Getty Images

