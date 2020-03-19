We Can’t Stop Watching These Celebrity TikToks Now That We’re On Our Phones All Day

Day…who knows what of working from home, and boredom is officially sinking in for many of us around the world. Now’s shaping up to be a good time as ever to follow these celebs on TikTok, because what else new is there to really entertain us these days?

While plenty of us have tried to convince ourselves that we’d take up new hobbies like knitting, or finally curl up with that good book we’ve been meaning to read for ages, let’s be real: We’re still glued to our screens. That might mean binging those Netflix documentaries you were too busy to sink into, or lightening the load with a comedy series or two (or three—no judgment).

But many us currently on that work from home life still don’t have the time to squeeze in a 90-minute film or hour-long episode. (Alas, working in your pajamas only feels like a getaway until you need to respond to yet another email.) That’s where TikTok comes in. These bite-sized clips are perfect for that home office pick-me-up that many of us could use right about now.

Dive into some of the funniest, most uplifting celebs on TikTok below for your daily dose.

Lizzo

Username: @lizzo

Why you should follow her: Lizzo is 100% that bitch even on TikTok. Hit her page if you’re looking for OG TikTok dances, motivational messages, and her absolute IDGAF energy when it comes to posting as many pictures of herself in a swimsuit as she pleases (even after the platform deleted some of them before reinstating them). Go ahead and show ’em just how wrong that was.

Will Smith

Username: @willsmith

Why you should follow him: Whether you grew up on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or fell in love with him when he finally joined Instagram in 2017, we all know Will Smith is the GOAT. His TikTok’s take the best of his dad jokes and turn them into comedic gold.

Selena Gomez

Username: @selenagomez

Why you should follow her: Sel might be the only celeb TikToker who feels more like a friend on the platform than a superstar. Her no-frills clips are mostly the result of being a major mom to her dog Winnie, and honestly, that’s more than enough.

Reese Witherspoon

Username: @officialreesetiktok

Why you should follow her: Speaking of moms, Reese Witherspoon is actual Mom Goals. Her TikTok’s are what wholesome dreams are made of, as she posts videos of her teens teaching her everything she needs to know to keep up with Gen Z—from dabbing to the latest TikTok trend.

Mariah Carey

Username: @mariahcarey

Why you should follow her: It’s Mariah, duh. But in case it’s not obvious, let’s just say that everyone deserves a glimpse into Mariah’s glam routine—even if that’s getting her makeup done only to stay at home. A diva we can get behind!