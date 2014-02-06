Celebs’ Favorite Cocktails: What Stars Like Madonna and Charlize Theron Drink

Ever wonder what Madonna’s favorite cocktail is? What about Charlize Theron? You might just be surprised by what these huge stars like to sip on during their downtime.
Click through to see some of favorite stars’ favorite cocktails, along with the recipes for how to make these drinks yourself!
Charlize Theron: Pomegranate Blossom From Social Hollywood In L.A.
Recipe
2 ounces of citrus-flavored vodka
1 ounce pomegranate juice
½ ounce of fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon of sugar syrup
Directions
Fill a shaker halfway with ice and add in 2 ounces of citrus-flavored vodka, 1 ounce pomegranate juice, ½ ounce of fresh lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of sugar syrup. Shake, then strain into a glass.
Photo:
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Dita Von Teese: Cointreau Teese
Recipe
1 ½ ounces Cointreau
1 ½ ounces lemon juice
¾ ounces apple juice
½ ounce Monin violet syrup
Directions
The Cointreau Teese combines 1 ½ ounces Cointreau, 1 ½ ounces lemon juice, ¾ ounces apple juice, and ½ ounce Monin violet syrup. Serve in a martini glass with a ginger-frosted rim.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Global Gift Gala/French Select via Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen: White Wine Spritzer
Recipe
4 ounces dry white wine
2 ounces club soda
Lemon
Directions
Pour 4 ounces dry white wine (preferably cold) and 2 ounces of cold club soda into a chilled wineglass. Stir and garnish with a twist of lemon.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Gwen Stefani: Raspberry Lemon Sorbet at Haze in Las Vegas
Recipe
½ ounce simple syrup
1 ounce lemon juice
1 ounce raspberry puree
½ ounce Toschi Lemoncello
½ ounce Pallini Raspicello
1 ounce Belvedere Black Raspberry vodka
1 ounce Belvedere Cytrus vodka
Directions
Combine ½ ounce simple syrup, 1 ounce lemon juice, 1 ounce raspberry puree, ½ ounce Toschi Lemoncello, ½ ounce Pallini Raspicello, 1 ounce Belvedere Black Raspberry vodka, and 1 ounce Belvedere Cytrus vodka in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled glass. If desired, top with a vanilla-lemon foam. To make the foam, add 10 ounces egg whites, 8 ounces Trader Vic rock candy syrup, 2 ounces Licor 43, 3 ounces Toschi Lemoncello, and 4 dashes of Fee Bros lemon cocktail bitters into a dessert whipper. Shake vigorously and chill for at least 30 minutes. Shake again before serving.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/AMA2012/WireImage
Gisele Bündchen: Peach Passion at Set In Miami
Recipe
1 ½ ounces of Grey Goose
1 ½ ounces of peach schnapps
3 ounces of Looza peach nectar
1 teaspoon of orange marmalade
Mint sprigs
Directions
Fill a shaker with 1 ½ ounces of Grey Goose, 1 ½ ounces of peach schnapps, 3 ounces of Looza peach nectar, and 1 teaspoon of orange marmalade. Shake vigorously, then strain into a glass and add grenadine for color. Garnish with raspberries and a mint sprig.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Kate Moss: French 76 at the Hemingway Bar In Paris
Recipe
3 ounces of vodka
1 ½ ounces of lemon juice
1 teaspoon of sugar syrup
Directions
Fill a shaker with ice, 3 ounces of vodka, 1 ½ ounces of lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon of sugar syrup. Shake, then serve over crushed ice (optional) and top with champagne.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Madonna: Pomegranate Martini From Prime Grill In L.A.
Recipe
1 ½ ounces Stoli Blueberi vodka
1 ounce Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice
1 ½ ounces blackberry puree
1 ounce cranberry juice
Directions
Combine 1 ½ ounces Stoli Blueberi vodka, 1 ounce Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice, 1 ½ ounces blackberry puree, and 1 ounce cranberry juice in a shaker half filled with ice. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with an orange slice.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage