Celebs’ Favorite Cocktails: What Stars Like Madonna and Charlize Theron Drink

Ever wonder what Madonna’s favorite cocktail is? What about Charlize Theron? You might just be surprised by what these huge stars like to sip on during their downtime.

Click through to see some of favorite stars’ favorite cocktails, along with the recipes for how to make these drinks yourself!

1 of 7 Charlize Theron: Pomegranate Blossom From Social Hollywood In L.A. Recipe 2 ounces of citrus-flavored vodka 1 ounce pomegranate juice ½ ounce of fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon of sugar syrup Directions Fill a shaker halfway with ice and add in 2 ounces of citrus-flavored vodka, 1 ounce pomegranate juice, ½ ounce of fresh lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of sugar syrup. Shake, then strain into a glass. Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images Dita Von Teese: Cointreau Teese Recipe 1 ½ ounces Cointreau 1 ½ ounces lemon juice ¾ ounces apple juice ½ ounce Monin violet syrup Directions The Cointreau Teese combines 1 ½ ounces Cointreau, 1 ½ ounces lemon juice, ¾ ounces apple juice, and ½ ounce Monin violet syrup. Serve in a martini glass with a ginger-frosted rim. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Global Gift Gala/French Select via Getty Images Mary-Kate Olsen: White Wine Spritzer Recipe 4 ounces dry white wine 2 ounces club soda Lemon Directions Pour 4 ounces dry white wine (preferably cold) and 2 ounces of cold club soda into a chilled wineglass. Stir and garnish with a twist of lemon. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images Gwen Stefani: Raspberry Lemon Sorbet at Haze in Las Vegas Recipe ½ ounce simple syrup 1 ounce lemon juice 1 ounce raspberry puree ½ ounce Toschi Lemoncello ½ ounce Pallini Raspicello 1 ounce Belvedere Black Raspberry vodka 1 ounce Belvedere Cytrus vodka Directions Combine ½ ounce simple syrup, 1 ounce lemon juice, 1 ounce raspberry puree, ½ ounce Toschi Lemoncello, ½ ounce Pallini Raspicello, 1 ounce Belvedere Black Raspberry vodka, and 1 ounce Belvedere Cytrus vodka in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled glass. If desired, top with a vanilla-lemon foam. To make the foam, add 10 ounces egg whites, 8 ounces Trader Vic rock candy syrup, 2 ounces Licor 43, 3 ounces Toschi Lemoncello, and 4 dashes of Fee Bros lemon cocktail bitters into a dessert whipper. Shake vigorously and chill for at least 30 minutes. Shake again before serving. Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2012/WireImage Gisele Bündchen: Peach Passion at Set In Miami Recipe 1 ½ ounces of Grey Goose 1 ½ ounces of peach schnapps 3 ounces of Looza peach nectar 1 teaspoon of orange marmalade Mint sprigs Directions Fill a shaker with 1 ½ ounces of Grey Goose, 1 ½ ounces of peach schnapps, 3 ounces of Looza peach nectar, and 1 teaspoon of orange marmalade. Shake vigorously, then strain into a glass and add grenadine for color. Garnish with raspberries and a mint sprig. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI Kate Moss: French 76 at the Hemingway Bar In Paris Recipe 3 ounces of vodka 1 ½ ounces of lemon juice 1 teaspoon of sugar syrup Directions Fill a shaker with ice, 3 ounces of vodka, 1 ½ ounces of lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon of sugar syrup. Shake, then serve over crushed ice (optional) and top with champagne. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Madonna: Pomegranate Martini From Prime Grill In L.A. Recipe 1 ½ ounces Stoli Blueberi vodka 1 ounce Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice 1 ½ ounces blackberry puree 1 ounce cranberry juice Directions Combine 1 ½ ounces Stoli Blueberi vodka, 1 ounce Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice, 1 ½ ounces blackberry puree, and 1 ounce cranberry juice in a shaker half filled with ice. Serve in a martini glass and garnish with an orange slice. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage












