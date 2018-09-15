Like its Korean counterpart, K-beauty, Japanese beauty—also known as J-beauty—is rooted in skin care, which is why celebrities from Jourdan Dunn to Emma Watson swear by the skin-care-first culture for their crystal-clear complexions and baby-soft skin. But J-beauty isn’t only about skin care. Many J-beauty brands have ventured into the makeup world as well, in addition to their essences and masks, with celebrity-favorite mascaras and beauty tools.

To inspire your next J-beauty shopping trip, we’ve rounded up the Japanese beauty products celebrities swear by. From the tried-and-true clay mask that a pop star uses to clean out her pores to the cult-favorite serum one supermodel uses for her runway-ready skin, these products are worth the sometimes-hefty price tag. Check out eight celebrities’ favorite J-beauty products ahead.