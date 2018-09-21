Celebrities Who Swear by Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products

Scroll To See More Images

CBD is having a moment in Hollywood. The ingredient, also known as cannabinoid, is an oil derived from hemp plants (not hemp seeds) and is found in both marijuana and hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, CBD is legal in all 50 states, likely because of THC. But lately the oil has been making its way around the beauty world as one of Hollywood’s newest obsessions.

Containing vitamin E, omega fatty acids and other compounds to ease pain and chill vibes, CBD is becoming a popular beauty ingredient for celebrities who need a little extra something in their skin care. Whether stars are using it to help them out after a long night of wearing heels on a red carpet or to relax their muscles after hours of intense stunts and workouts, there’s no question that CBD is having a major moment. Find out how celebrities from Jennifer Aniston to Alessandra Ambrosio use the ingredient ahead.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Sleep is Ambrosio’s secret weapon before the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. To make sure that she gets her full eight hours, the model uses some CBD oil before bed to calm her anxiety. She also drinks CBD water from Los Angeles’s Kreation Organic Juicery for an extra cannabis-powered boost.

“The most important thing to do [to prep for the Victoria’s Secret Show] is to sleep eight hours the night before,” Ambrosio told Well + Good. “It’s hard because the mind gets anxious, so I try CBD oil, and I think it helps.”

Busy Philipps

To keep her calm, Philipps is known to keep CBD edibles on hand. Her favorite are Lord Jones’s high-CBD gumdrops ($45) and chocolates ($30), which she documented herself eating on an Instagram story in January after her flight was delayed. “My plane is delayed an hour but I took @thelordjones, so it’s OK,” Philipps wrote.

Dakota Johnson

To make sure that she gets as much as sleep as she can on planes, Johnson keeps CBD drops with her. After dripping a couple drops on her tongue, Johnson is lights out and fully energized by the time she lands. “I try to knock myself out on planes; otherwise my whole world falls apart,” Johnson told Elle.

Jennifer Aniston

To keep her anxiety, stress and pain under control, Aniston also swears by CBD oil. She views the ingredient as a practical, high-free substitute for marijuana. “CBD helps with pain, stress and anxiety,” Aniston told Us Weekly. “It has all the benefits of marijuana without the high.”

Mandy Moore

Being on your feet for hours at an awards’ show or a red carpet sounds excruciatingly painful, especially when you’re wearing sky-high heels. But Moore has a solution. In an interview with Coveteur, the actor said that she started using Lord Jones’s CBD lotion ($50) on her feet to ease the pain all night long. “This year I’m trying some CBD oil on my feet, which my stylist recommended,” Moore said. ”I asked her if there was some kind of numbing cream, and she was like, ‘No! [Try] Lord Jones CBD oil.’ So it could be a really exciting evening! I could be floating this year.”

Olivia Wilde

Wilde is also a fan of Lord Jones’s CBD lotion ($50). In an interview with The New York Times, the actor said that she started using the product after her muscles and body ached from a play on Broadway. She saw it as a better alternative to painkillers.

“Another thing I’m a huge believer in, in terms of body care: I’ve been using this body lotion that has CBD from marijuana,” Wilde said. “It’s called Lord Jones, and I discovered it through my friends in L.A. Recently I did a play on Broadway for six months, and my body was wrecked. My neck was really tight. The CBD has relaxing benefits, and the idea is to avoid using too many painkillers.”

Stacy London

London, best known as the host of TLC’s What Not to Wear, also isn’t a huge fan of painkillers. As someone who is sensitive to the side effects of the medication, London sought an alternative for her pain and psoriatic arthritis, which led her to CBD products. “I am not a fan of prescription painkillers though they were kinda unavoidable after spine surgery,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I am so sensitive to medication the side effects were awful. But this product helped me off of them in 10 days. I never looked back.”

Like some of the other celebrities on this list, London is a huge fan of Lord Jones’s CBD lotion, which she swears has healed her joints and helped with her dry-skin conditions. “It helps to heal sore joints (great for my psoriatic arthritis), sore muscles (from wearing a brace for the last 3 months),” London wrote. “And just the aches and pains of healing. It helps with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, even dry skin and I put it on my surgical scar at night.”