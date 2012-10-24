See All The Celebs And Fashion A-Listers At The Maison Martin Margiela For H&M Launch Party

Last night, scores of A-listers, fashion folks, and influencers congregated at the semi-clandestine Financial District location, 5 Beekman, to celebrate H&M’s latest collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela. We were there to witness the festivities, housed in a nine-story charmingly decrepit building (which appeared to us as if the mansion from Great Expectations set down roots down in Manhattan). Apart from the seriously stylish guest list, the fete also featured multiple floors of on-brand art installations, moody live performances, and an exclusive pop-up shop filled with the collection (in stores November 15) that was located —naturally — on the top floor (yes, we witnessed the fashion flock climb nine full stories … in heels).

While we perused the collection (and maybe fought over the last pair of the killer invisible-heeled shoes), celebrities such as Julianne Moore, Joan Smalls, Leigh Lezark, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kanye West mugged on the packed red carpet. As if this wasn’t enough to impress the seen-it-all crowd, interpretative dancing on large sand squares had spectators leaning over balconies, concluding with glitter falling from a glass atrium.

