Emma Watson made headlines in 2015 when she agreed to the Green Carpet Challenge, a promise that each of her red carpet looks from that year would be sustainable. Since then, many celebrities, including Lupita Nyong’o and Margot Robbie, have followed in Watson’s footsteps by wearing eco-friendly and promoting an ethical, sustainable future in fashion.

And with Padma Lakshmi’s recent recycled look at the 2018 Emmys, it doesn’t look like the movement is slowing down any time. Ahead, we’ve collected the most beautiful eco-friendly looks celebrities have worn on the red carpet. From those made of plastic water bottles to those made of repurposed fabric, these looks are easy on the eyes and the environment.