19 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits

Around four years ago, co-ordinates came back into fashion and have since made the case for easy dressing in one pattern or color. “Co-ords” refers to a look with a matching top and bottom. Color co-ords would be a complete matching look in the same color. Designers are still sending color co-ords down the runways (H&M x Moschino, Chanel, Alexander Wang, etc.), so of course, the new designs are first seen on celebrities at events and red carpets. But co-ords doesn’t end there. Stars have also integrated the color co-ords trend into their daily wardrobes.
Coordinated outfits used to be seen as somewhat childish because of the ease with which you pair them together. (They’re sold side-by-side, so it’s not rocket science to wear them.) But now, they’re an easy way to dress in a sophisticated manner. Today, Co-ords and sets are regularly sold by almost every online retailer.
Of course, suits are perhaps the original co-ords and won’t go out of style anytime soon. (Did you see Blake Lively’s character in A Simple Favor? Can we say #suitgoals?) Flip through to see how your favorite celebrities wore one color from head-to-toe, and maybe embrace the single color look yourself.
Kim Kardashian
Out for a stroll in New York in 2018, Kardashian sported hot-pink athleisure from head-to-toe. With a high ponytail, a pink zip-up jacket, muted pink leggings and dad sneakers, she's ready for a typical family outing.
Photo:
Instagram/@kimkardashian.
Tessa Thompson
At 2018's MTV Movie & TV Awards, Thompson looked fire in an all-red Rosie Assoulin look from their Spring/Summer '18 collection. In her hand, she held an Alfeya Valrina bag. She completed the ensemble with red satin pumps.
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Busy Philipps
At 2018's American Music Awards, Philipps presented an award with John Stamos in an all-black number. She wore a bra under a blazer paired with high-waisted, shimmery flare pants. Around her neck, she had two crystal necklaces. She completed the look with bold-framed sunglasses.
Photo:
Instagram/@busyphilipps.
Martha Hunt
Hunt wore a satin, green, long duster with matching pants to Jason Wu's show at New York Fashion Week 2018
Photo:
Instagram/@marthahunt.
Jasmine Sanders
At Ermanno Scervino's show during 2018 Milan Fashion Week, Sanders wore a cream, double-breasted floral suit paired with nude sandals and a pink chain-strap bag.
Photo:
Instagram/@golden_barbie.
Cardi B
For her performance at the Etam Spring/Summer '19 show during Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B wore a Christian Cowan lilac, ostrich plume trouser suit and cream heels. She even matched her hair color to the look!
Photo:
Instagram/@iamcardib.
Dua Lipa
Shine bright like a diamond! During an Amsterdam press day in September 2018 with Jaguar, Lipa wore an all-silver sequin look—complete with matching boots.
Photo:
Instagram/@dualipa.
Olivia Munn
In October 2018, Munn wore a Prabal Gurung suit with flared sleeves to host the Luxury House by Starwood Preferred Guest in New York. She finished the look with white pointed-toe heels.
Photo:
Instagram/@oliviamunn.
Ashley Tisdale
At an Emmy party in September, Tisdale wore a full-blue look assembled by the stylist team Elkin. She paired a deep blue, off-one-sholuder blouse with a teal flamenco-inspired skirt.
Photo:
Instagram/@ashleytisdale.
Emily Ratajkowski
In July 2018 in Paris, Ratajkowski wore a white-and-gray polka-dot set paired with sand colored sandals.
Photo:
Instagram/@emrata.
Lais Ribeiro
At the Vanity Fair Best-Dressed Party during 2018 New York Fashion Week, Ribeiro wore a baby-blue Zuhair Murad suit with sequin lapels. She paired the look with silver, sparkly pumps and a Swarovski clutch.
Photo:
Instagram/@laisribeiro.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Go green! On October 1, 2018, Ross wore an all-green ensemble. She paired a light green, long-sleeve button-down shirt with a slightly darker green pair of pleated pants.
Photo:
Instagram/@traceeellisross.
Julianne Hough
At the A Star is Born premiere in Los Angeles in 2018, Hough wore the eggshell-colored Madeleine suit from the Jenny Packham archives.
Photo:
Instagram/@juleshough.
Justine Skye
At a Prada party during 2018 New York Fashion Week, Skye wore a light-brown Prada look complete with purple hair and black strappy sandals.
Photo:
Instagram/@justineskye.
Kylie Jenner
In September 2018, Jenner posed in this orange Prada short-and-jacket set, while hanging out with her two equally orange cars.
Photo:
Instagram/@kyliejenner.
Yara Shahidi
In September 2018, Shahidi wore the HSTRY x Karl Kani “El Hijo De Dios” french terry sweatshirt with the matching shorts. To complete the look, she wore chunky white sneakers.
Photo:
Instagram/@yarashahidi.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In an all-grey outfit, Huntington-Whiteley shared this #OOTD in October 2018 of her carrying her precious son, Jack. She wore a ribbed, light-grey top under a darker grey blazer, paired with fitted trousers and white heels.
Photo:
Instagram/@rosiehw.
Rita Ora
At the MTV VMAs kick-off party in New York in Augus 2018, Ora wore a Tom Ford bright green-yellow leopard look comprised of a dress, tights and shoes. She completed the look with matching subtle green eyeshadow.
Photo:
Instagram/@ritaora.
Katy Perry
Sporting her The Memphis pink shoe from her shoe line, Perry wore a pink Galia Lahav jumpsuit with gloves and a pink hair bow.
Photo:
Instagram/@katyperry.