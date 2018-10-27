19 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits

Around four years ago, co-ordinates came back into fashion and have since made the case for easy dressing in one pattern or color. “Co-ords” refers to a look with a matching top and bottom. Color co-ords would be a complete matching look in the same color. Designers are still sending color co-ords down the runways (H&M x Moschino, Chanel, Alexander Wang, etc.), so of course, the new designs are first seen on celebrities at events and red carpets. But co-ords doesn’t end there. Stars have also integrated the color co-ords trend into their daily wardrobes.

Coordinated outfits used to be seen as somewhat childish because of the ease with which you pair them together. (They’re sold side-by-side, so it’s not rocket science to wear them.) But now, they’re an easy way to dress in a sophisticated manner. Today, Co-ords and sets are regularly sold by almost every online retailer.

Of course, suits are perhaps the original co-ords and won’t go out of style anytime soon. (Did you see Blake Lively’s character in A Simple Favor? Can we say #suitgoals?) Flip through to see how your favorite celebrities wore one color from head-to-toe, and maybe embrace the single color look yourself.