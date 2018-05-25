8 Surprising Celebrity Pairs Who You Didn’t Know Were Childhood Best Friends

Believe it or not, Hollywood is a small town. And though it’s easy to imagine celebrities living in sprawling mansions miles and miles away from each other, the truth is that many stars are closer than you think—and some actually grew up with each other. Though we know celebrity pairs such as Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez and Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake were childhood BFFs, there are dozens of stars who you might not know used to play in the playground together or attend high school together in their early years.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight surprising celebrity pairs who you might not know were childhood best friends. From the Grammy-nominated rapper who was a Hollywood actress’s drug dealer to the reality star and all-American actor who were secret high-school BFFs, these celebrity pairs are sure to shock you. Check them out ahead, and who knows? Maybe one of your childhood best friends will happen to be your A-list counterpart.
Kim Kardashian & Nicole Richie
It's well-known that Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton's assistant in the socialite's "Simple Life" days, but what about Hilton's right-hand woman, Nicole Richie? Turns out, Kardashian and Richie go way back. According to Us Weekly, the women met in their preteens because of their high-profile dads, Lionel Richie and Robert Kardashian. And though it's unclear how Kardashian and Richie met exactly, the two were more than childhood acquaintances.
On a post on her website and app, Kardashian explained that she and Richie used to shoplift lipsticks together. If a crime-filled past doesn't bond you, we don't know what does.
“When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick,” Kardashian wrote. “We thought we were so badass! I can’t remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.”
And while we don't know for sure how Hilton came into the picture, we're going to assume that Richie hooked her childhood BFF up with some working connections.
Kerry Washington & Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Kerry Washington are bosses on their own, so it makes sense that they gravitated toward each other as kids. In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Washington revealed that she and Lopez, who both grew up in Bronx, New York, met at a dance class that Lopez was teaching. Though Lopez didn't teach the class for long, due to her blooming performing career at the time, the "Shades of Blue" actress and Washington still keep in touch until this day. The "Scandal" actress was recently in Las Vegas showing support to her longtime BFF who has a residency there.
“I had this very inspiring teacher named Larry Maldonado. For anybody from my neighborhood in the Bronx, he was our role model,” Washington said. “He had an awesome substitute teacher named Jennifer who would sometimes step in and teach, but then she left to move to L.A. and be on 'In Living Color.'”
She added. “I learned to dance from J.Lo! So it was, like, meant to be that I would be famous. Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I’ve got—I’m Kerry from the block.”
Cameron Diaz & Snoop Dogg
In high school, Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg had one very common interest: weed. In an interview on "Lopez Tonight," Diaz revealed that Snoop, who was a grade older than her, was her high-school drug dealer, which is how they bonded as teenagers.
"We went to high school together, [Snoop] was a year older than me," Diaz said. "He was very tall and skinny and wore lots of ponytails in his hair, and I'm pretty sure I got weed from him. I had to have!"
Kim Kardashian & Jake Gyllenhaal
Little is known about Kim Kardashian and Jake Gyllenhaal's friendship, other than this mind-blowing picture the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared on her Instagram story. The picture, which was from a family memories book of Kardashians, showed Gyllenhaal's face front and center, meaning that the two had to have known each other sometime in their childhood.
Amanda Seyfried & Mae Whitman
Mae Whitman and Amanda Seyfried are both megastars-in-the-making, so it makes sense that they would go way back. According to Suggest, the two met in their childhood and still frequent red-carpet events together. TBH, if we had a celebrity best friend, we would ask them to take us to red carpets too.
Kate Hudson & Liv Tyler
Both Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler have famous parents. (Hudson's mom is esteemed Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn, while Tyler's dad is Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.) So it makes sense that they spent a lot of time playing at each other's houses growing up. According to Us Weekly, the actresses attended the same high school, Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, in the '90s, which is where they became close. Later, they starred in the film "Dr. T & the Women" together, where they actually shared an on-screen kiss. (It's not awkward if it's your bestie.)
Troian Bellisario & Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Did you know that "Pretty Little Liars" star Troian Bellisario lived across the street from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when she was 5 years old? Well, now you do. During the height of their "Full House" days, the Olsen twins would go over to Bellisario's house in Los Angeles, who was their best friend at the time.
"I was born here and I was raised here in Los Angeles. And when I was five years old, my best friends were Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen because we lived across the street from each other," Bellisario told Seventeen. "As I got older, I had a bunch of friends that were various teen stars. I've always known people in the spotlight and people who just grew up in L.A. and had nothing to do with the industry. It's not a glamorous thing to me. It's just a different type of business. I've seen friends go down the path of drugs or letting the spotlight go to their heads. I've witnessed that. It's not a very good option if you want to have a long career like I do and do a lot of different things."
Gwyneth Paltrow & Maya Rudolph
Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph seem like they would be on completely opposite ends of the entertainment industry. Rudolph is a "Saturday Night Live" alum, while Paltrow is a lifestyle guru. But, turns out, they were childhood besties. According to Complex, Paltrow and Rudolph met in elementary school at St. Augustine by the Sea School and have remained friends ever since. (There's even an adorable yearbook photo to prove it!) Not only did Paltrow and Rudolph's families produce the movie "Duet" together, but the actresses also showed off their decades-long friendship when Paltrow guest-starred on "SNL" in the 2000s.
