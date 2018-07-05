12 Famous Women Who Proudly Flaunted Their Body Hair on the Red Carpet

More and more celebrities, from Bella Thorne to Paris Jackson, are taking to the red carpet to show off their body hair. Whether it’s their unshaven legs or au naturel armpits, these stars are shutting down societal beauty standards and DGAF about who sees their body hair.
To inspire you to put down your razor and flaunt your natural beauty, we’ve rounded up every badass time a celebrity has flaunted their body hair on the red carpet. No one should have to shave their bodies if they don’t want to, and these stars are living proof that beauty standards are a construct and there is nothing preventing their hair from living wild and free. Check out their empowering photos ahead.
Bella Thorne
Thorne, a vocal body-hair activist, gave cameras a peek of her armpit hairs at the 2018 premiere of "Midnight Sun." "Guys feel more manly when they have body hair, right? So what's the problem with a woman wanting to feel more manly (or, in my case, just lazy AF)?" Thorne wrote in an essay for InStyle. "Because I have a vagina, I have to be feminine all the time? Excuse me, but no."
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Jackson—who has never been afraid to show off her body hair on social media—gave cameras a peek at her armpit hairs when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé gave cameras a peek at her unshaven armpits at the 2008 premiere of "Cadillac Records" where she showed off visible armpit hairs. If Bey can do it, so can we!
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images.
Britney Spears
At the 2003 American Music awards, Spears gave the cameras a full view of her unshaven armpits while waving to fans on the red carpet.
Photo:
Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Drew Barrymore
Barrymore gave the world a view of her full bush of armpit hairs at a 2005 event with Marc Jacobs, where she wore a dress with thin straps and low-cut sides.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images.
Jemima Kirke
The "Girls" actress wasn't ashamed of her armpit hairs when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Metropolitan Opera opening night.
Photo:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Julia Roberts
Roberts was one of the first actresses to show off her body hair on the red carpet when she attended the 1999 premiere of "Notting Hill" with visible armpit hairs.
Photo:
Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Juliette Lewis
Lewis didn't care who saw her armpit hairs when she attended the 2002 premiere of "Enough" in a dress with low-cut sides, giving cameras a full view of her unshaven pits.
Photo:
James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images.
Kelly Rowland
Rowland had no time for body-hair haters when she flaunted unshaven pits at the 2008 InStyle Best Beauty Awards.
Photo:
Eamonn McCormack/Wireimage/Getty Images.
Lady Gaga
Though not all of her body hair was real and hers, Gaga delivered an empowering message about women and body when she showed off a full bush of armpit hair, which she dyed blue, at the 2011 MuchMusic Video Awards.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images.
Lola Kirke
Like her sister Jemima, Lola Kirke also had no shame with her armpit hair when she walked the red carpet at a 2017 Golden Globes party with a visible bush.
Photo:
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage/Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus let her armpit hairs fly free when she gave a speech at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in a strapless dress.
Photo:
Kevin Tachman/WireImage/Getty Images.