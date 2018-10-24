The Natural Ingredients Celebrities Swear by to Beat Bloat

Bloating is natural and can happen for a number of reasons: eating too fast, foods with more fat, gas buildup. Whatever the reason, most—if not all—of us have experienced bloating and knows that it comes and goes. Still, bloating can be uncomfortable, which is why many celebrities—from Ashley Graham to Jamie Chung—have found their own solutions to beat bloat.
From four-ingredient teas to natural oils, these celebrity-recommended bloating recipes are easy to make and can be found in most kitchens. Bloating happens to everyone, and it’s a completely natural step in the digestion process. But if it’s uncomfortable to have so much gas in the stomach, perhaps these celebrity de-bloating recipes will help your food go down much smoother.
Ashley Graham: Peppermint Oil
To beat bloat, Graham adds a couple drops of peppermint oil in her water. "I love mixing peppermint oil in my water to help with bloating. My favorite brand is by Young Living Essential Oils," Graham told Glamour UK.
Jamie Chung: Mint Tea
Chung's de-bloating tea consists of four ingredients: fresh mint, shaved ginger, lemon and apple cider vinegar. She swears that the mix helps her digest and beat bloat.
"After a big meal, I'll usually make myself fresh tea. It includes fresh mint (I have a small mint plant in my kitchen so I have a constant stock of mint at all times), lots of fresh shaved ginger, lemon, and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Sometimes I'll add a bit of honey. That usually helps me digest and helps fight bloating!" Chung told Byrdie.
Josephine Skriver: Hot Water
To clear out her system and aid her digestion, Skriver drinks a cup of hot water each morning. The model substitutes the cup for her usual morning cup of water, which she also credits for her clearer skin.
"It really helps clean me out, and it's cleared up my skin a lot," she told Fashionista. "Think about cleaning your drain at home—if you do it with normal water, nothing really happens, but with hot water, it clears out the whole thing."
Khloé Kardashian: Avocado
Kardashian has several foods she eats when she wants to de-bloat. Avocado is one of them. "[Avoacados are] loaded with potassium, which is a key player in ridding your body of excess sodium and, therefore, dreaded water weight,” she wrote on her website and app.
The reality star also loves ginger, which she calls a "powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory food," and watermelon to help her de-bloat. Tomatoes and oats are two other foods she eats to beat bloat. “Tomatoes are packed with the antioxidant lycopene, which is known to have extremely effective anti-inflammatory and de-bloating effects,” Kardashian said.
As for oats, she added, “Oats balance the bacteria in your gut. This is known as a prebiotic effect, which improves your digestive system and works wonders to reduce bloat.”
Olivia Munn: Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is a favorite of many celebrities. To clear out her digestive system and de-bloat before the 2018 SAG Awards, the actor drank two shots of ACV—one at night and one in the morning—for a few days before walking the red carpet. “I started doing [apple cider vinegar] in the morning and the night because they say it’s supposed to help you slim down,” Munn told E! News.
Anne Hathaway: Lemon Water
Lemon water is a favorite of Hathaway's personal trainer, David Kirsch. According to Shape, the actor is known to drink the detoxer four times a day for 48 hours before red carpets to boost her metabolism and energy and help with bloating.
Kourtney Kardashian: Green Tea
Kardashian is known for her wellness secrets. In terms of de-bloating, she claims that green tea is the way to go. The reality star replaced coffee with green tea in her diet to help with her digestion and prevent cellulite. "Green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite," she wrote on her website and app.
Miranda Kerr: Coconut Oil
To improve her digestion, Kerr eats four tablespoons of coconut oil a day, which she substitutes for less-healthy oils. The model also swears that the natural ingredient improves her skin and hair.
"I personally take around four tablespoons of coconut oil per day either on salads, in my cooking or in my cups of green tea. I will not go a day without coconut oil. It is also great for the skin and hair," Kerr said on her website.
