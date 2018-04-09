16 Famous Women Who Have Spoken Out Against Pay Inequality

Bryce Dallas Howard

For the "Jurassic World" actress, higher pay wasn't something that she discussed in her early career due to a fear of being seen as "ungrateful."

“I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past,” she admitted. “I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation," Howard said. "They’ll say, ‘We’ll just have to find someone else,’ and I back off. You can’t do that.”

Howard, who is the daughter of director Ron Howard, also talked about how women in the entertainment industry are often told that they need a manager and an agent to find jobs, whereas men don't. “What we get paid is totally, completely, astronomically different than what male celebrities get paid,” she said. “And for women of color, it’s a hundred times worse. Even my dad has been shocked at how expensive it is to be a woman in the industry. You’re told that it’s important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that’s not as important. That’s 20 percent out of your paycheck rather than 10 percent.”

Now, Bryce feels like she's conditioned to spend little. The actress, who lives in a three-bedroom house, claims that many actresses who are successful and wealthy also experience a discomfort with their money because of sexism in the industry.

“I’m not a spender. I live in a three-bedroom house—in fact, we just downsized," she said. "I know that we’re privileged; we don’t have to worry about paying our rent or our medical bills. But I wish people knew that this is what the life of most successful female celebrities is,” she explained.