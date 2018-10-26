StyleCaster
13 Celebrities Who Paid Tribute to '90s Fashion in 2018



Christina Petruzzi
by
Photo: Gotham/GC Images. Christian Vierig/Getty Images. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

In this day and age, celebrities are not only creating new fashion trends we want to follow, they’re also reminiscing to past decades—specifically, the ’90s. This year, celebrities from Madison Beer to Kaia Gerber have proven that throwing it back to the ’90s is neither dated nor misguided. After all, being edgy, comfortable and cozy defined one of the trendiest eras thus far.

Tracksuits, oversized sweaters and Doc Martens are only a few ’90s trends that circulated throughout 2018. Some of these stars lived through the ’90s, while others were born after the fashion era ended. Still, the nostalgia of latex jumpsuits, mom jeans and wide-leg bottoms aren’t lost on them. Ahead, 13 celebs who made ’90s fashion modern.

1 of 13
Rihanna

Rihanna wore a snakeskin-printed ensemble to the Fenty Beauty anniversary event in Sydney, Australia, this October. The singer accessorized her outfit with a matching bucket hat that became popular in the '90s, thanks to rappers like Jay-Z and Diddy.

Photo: Instagram (@badgalriri).
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner sported a bright yellow tracksuit while attending Louis Vuitton's Menswear Show at Paris Fashion Week this year. The brazen ensemble is synonymous with the neon windbreaker movement that inspired the current athleisure trend.

Photo: Instagram (@KylieJenner).


Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that's been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I'm aware there will always be interests in one's personal life because that's the pace of our 'social' generation. I'm grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I'm eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There's always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn't) but I'll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I'm a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y'all know me and my heart. I can't help it. So I'll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!



Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez proved to us high socks are still alive and well when she paired her loose Coach sweater with some white tennis shoes and classic denim shorts, clearly giving us '90s nostalgia.

Photo: Instagram (@SelenaGomez).


🌌@boohoo @zoeygrossman @luxurylaw



🌌@boohoo @zoeygrossman @luxurylaw

Zendaya

Zendaya tapped into the decade with a layered plain white tee under a chiffon dress with a fanny pack from her clothing line with BooHoo in April.

Photo: Instagram (@Zendaya).
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner stepped out at NYFW in February in a deconstructed Danielle Cathari x Adidas tracksuit. Though tracksuits were designed for people with more active lifestyles, many '90s artists wore the item in music videos and performances during that time.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images.


👋🏼



👋🏼

Maia Mitchell

Maia Mitchell posted this picture of herself serving major Friends vibes with transparent yellow-tinted sunnies and oversized beige bottoms. She finished off the look with a thin-strapped cami under a padded blazer.

Photo: Instagram (MaiaMitchell).
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wore a nostalgic black turtleneck sweater with cropped denim pants and a pair of chunky sneakers at Milan Fashion Week SS '19. All aspects of this outfit scream the '90s down to her mini frames.

Photo: Christian Vierig /Getty Images.
Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge mimicked a '90s-inspired fit when she wore a white turtleneck with an oversize denim jacket in an ad for Levi's this August. This denim-on-denim ensemble definitely resembled the day-to-day wear from the '90s.

Photo: Instagram (@LilyAldridge).
Madison Beer
Madison Beer

Madison Beer rocked a pair of wide-leg plaid pants with a black crop top and classic Doc Martens outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles. This '90s revival is apparent with her heavy yellow-lined boots and oversize bottoms—not to mention her mini backpack.

Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande stepped out in Manhattan with an oversized windbreaker and knee-high boots. Windbreakers are definitely making a comeback since the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days.

Photo: Getty Images.


Casual.. @tingslondon @vasjmorgan @dennisleupold



Casual.. @tingslondon @vasjmorgan @dennisleupold

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie gave us major Spice Girls vibes at a photo shoot this year, where she wore a latex jumpsuit. Though the material wasn't usually used for jumpsuits, latex was often incorporated in tube tops, skirts and knee-high boots in the '90s.

Photo: Instagram (@SofiaRichie).


fore!



fore!

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber wore an oversized tee tucked into a pair of mom jeans, clearly reminiscent of the '90s. To top it off, the young model successfully finished off the look with a pair of Doc Martens.

Photo: Instagram (@KaiaGerber).
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stepped out in Paris this September with every intention of proving the '90s are not dead. The high-rise, boot-cut jeans, loose cardigan and clunky boots pay homage to the decade in the best way possible.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images.

