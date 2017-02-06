How the World’s Most Beautiful Women Work Out

It’s fairly well established at this point that exercise is good for you. Whether you dance, run, do Pilates or take a hike, it’s pretty common knowledge that moving your body makes you feel good, and it’s worth doing on the regs. But, since we like to look to the stars for everything else—style inspiration, beauty advice, gossip—we are, of course, curious about how our fave celebs work out.
So we did a little research. From Ashley Graham and Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid and Britney Spears, we uncovered the exact workout routines of the stars, so you can replicate them at home if you so desire. Or if you’re already feeling confident in your own workout game, perhaps you can find solace in the fact that you get your fitness on just like Zendaya (who hates the gym) or Victoria Beckham (who is a fiend on the treadmill, which should surprise no one). Ahead, find out how our favorite leading ladies sweat it out.
Taylor Swift
Though Tay-Tay used to be known for her love of running, these days she has become a Body by Simone devotee, often photographed leaving the dance cardio fitness studio in west Manhattan. “Body By Simone workouts are effective because they get your heart rate up, torch calories, and tone your entire body, all while having fun!” BBS founder Simone De La Rue told People. “People love BBS because no class is ever the same.”
Ashley Graham
"When I work out I feel my best and I get that release of endorphins in my brain," Graham told Shape. "So I always make it a priority to work out at least three days a week." Specifically, she likes to get her sweat on. "Lately I've been obsessed with boxing," she told Female First.
Britney Spears
Brit "loves all core workouts,” trainer Tony Martinez told the Daily Mail. “She’s a very tenacious woman. She wants to get it done and get it done right." She also does intense cardio classes by Drenched Fitness and, as her Instagram reveals, plenty of yoga.
Victoria Beckham
V. Becks is definitely a Tracy Anderson fan. But she doesn't just do that—she also wakes up at the crack of dawn (6 a.m.) to run four miles every day. "I start off every day with a double espresso. Then I get on the running machine and I run like a bat out of hell," she told the Daily Mail.
Zendaya
Zendaya likes to find fitness that is actually fun. "I don't go to the gym!" she told E! News. If we're going to be honest here, I hate the gym. I do not do gyms, it's just so boring. The way I get my exercise is I have to do fight choreo for my show or I dance. I have to do something that's fun for me."
Beyoncé
These days, in case you've been under a rock, Bey is pregnant with twins, so we imagine that she's chilling out on her workouts with trainer Marco Borges. But previously he has dished to Glamour about her intense workout, which includes boxing, swinging weighted ropes, kettlebells, and single-leg step-ups. With high-intensity workouts, "you run out of gas fast; by pushing through [that fatigue], you develop a ton of endurance," Borges said.
Jennifer Lopez
"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," J. Lo told Hello! "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."
Gwyneth Paltrow
We all know G.P. loves some Tracy Anderson, and has been known to work out five days a week for two hours a day, doing a mix of cardio and Pilates. At the opening of the Tracy Anderson Blow Dry Bar (whatever that is), Gwyneth quoted a friend saying her butt “isn’t so bad for a 22-year-old stripper,” according to Us Weekly. I mean, same.
Jennifer Aniston
Her exact workout looks like "a 15-minute-quad thing. I do 15 on the elliptical, 15 Spinning, then I do 15 run," she told Today. "And then I do portions of the Body by Simone DVD for floor work. It's so freakin' hard, it's unbelievable."
Kim Kardashian
Last June, Kardashian shared a casual Snapchat of her workout. “Running 4 miles, planks, push ups, 1000 jump ropes & abs,” she wrote.
Gigi Hadid
Hadid loves boxing, and is known for having a seriously toned midsection. “It’s all about how hard you work and how much you put in—Gigi is a hard worker,” said Rob Piela, owner of NYC's Gotham Gym. “Staying fit is all about consistency,” he said. “Don’t miss workout days; don’t get lazy in the winter.” For her entire workout, head over to Vogue.
