How the World’s Most Beautiful Women Work Out

It’s fairly well established at this point that exercise is good for you. Whether you dance, run, do Pilates or take a hike, it’s pretty common knowledge that moving your body makes you feel good, and it’s worth doing on the regs. But, since we like to look to the stars for everything else—style inspiration, beauty advice, gossip—we are, of course, curious about how our fave celebs work out.

So we did a little research. From Ashley Graham and Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid and Britney Spears, we uncovered the exact workout routines of the stars, so you can replicate them at home if you so desire. Or if you’re already feeling confident in your own workout game, perhaps you can find solace in the fact that you get your fitness on just like Zendaya (who hates the gym) or Victoria Beckham (who is a fiend on the treadmill, which should surprise no one). Ahead, find out how our favorite leading ladies sweat it out.