Definitive Proof That Celebrities Look Better at the Gym than You

It wasn’t that long ago that it was acceptable to throw on just about any old thing when you hit the gym, and you would cringe inwardly at being spotted in your activewear in public. However, thanks to the rise of athleisure, it’s now perfectly acceptable to toss on a pair of black leggings (with mesh panel inserts, obviously) with a printed sports bra, Nike kicks, a bomber jacket, and mirrored shades—whether or not you have any intention of actually working up a sweat.

If you’re looking to thank someone for this trend, look to buzzy A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Kendall Jenner, who treat their activewear wardrobe with the same styling precision they’d give to a regular outfit. When these women are snapped by paparazzi after SoulCycle, they’ve got nothing to worry about.

In the gallery ahead you’ll find Jenner leaving personal training in a crop top and jacket, Swift in sporty short-shorts, Hadid in ultra-bright leggings, and more famous women in their finest fitness gear. Keep clicking!