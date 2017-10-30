12 Celebrity Couples Who Had Majestic Winter and Fall Weddings

Sure, getting married in the winter has its pitfalls. There’s snow, nippy weather, and the fact that your guests will likely shiver their asses off if you opt for an outdoor ceremony. However, fall and winter’s wedding worries could also be their greatest assets. Just take a look at celebrity couples like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams who embraced the colder seasons and channeled them into majestic one-of-a-kind fêtes celebrating their big days.
So before you cross out October through February for your wedding ceremony, take a look at the nuptials of these 12 celebrity couples, who didn’t let the lack of sun ruin their special occasions. From beautiful snowy fêtes to fairytale forest ceremonies, here are 12 beautiful celebrity winter and fall weddings to seek inspiration from.
Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson
In November 2014, Solange tied the knot to director, Alan Ferguson, at the Holy Trinity Church (which also serves as an opera house) in New Orleans, Louisiana. The couple, who insisted that all their guests wear white, arrived to the ceremony on white bicycles adorned with baskets filled with white roses. After the ceremony, the newlyweds joined their guests for an outdoor reception in the street, where the group partied for 10 blocks with a live band.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
In November 2015, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello kept the fall wedding theme going with a beautiful ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. And though the Floridian weather surely wasn't as chilly as other places, the couple's wedding still looked magical with hundreds of white roses, orchids, and hydrangeas littered throughout the venue in wall hangings, bouquets, and streamers. The fall ceremony, which incorporated both Spanish and English vows, makes sense, considering the couple got engaged Christmas time the year prior.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
In February 2009, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady ditched the winter chill and traveled to Costa Rica for a warm beach-side wedding. Immediate family joined the couple for an intimate ceremony at Santa Monica's Catholic before celebrating with the newlyweds at the former Victoria's Secret model's luxe Costa Rican estate for the reception.
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
In December 2014, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin made history as the first same-sex couple to get married on television. The couple, who aired their wedding on the E! special, "Lance Loves Michael," married at the Park Plaza Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. There, the couple tied the knot in a castle-esque ballroom adorned with wood panels and a wood-carved ceiling. The wedding, which also Jewish elements such as stepping on a glass at the end of the ceremony, featured rich burgundy and purple flowers, with dark greens mixed in, to give the bash a more masculine and sexier feel than traditional white flowery weddings, Bass told People.
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams
In December 2016, Troian Bellisario and "Suits" actor Patrick J. Adams tied the knot in a gorgeous boho-esque wedding in southern California. The fête included an outdoor forest ceremony, rustic tents, and vintage busses to transport guests between locations. For the ceremony, the "Pretty Little Liars" actress sported a head-to-toe boho look with a gauzy sheer-sleeved white gown, a majestic veil, and a gold grown—for good measure.
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
In December 2010, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden held their nuptials at a luxurious affair at the bride's father Lionel Richie's family estate in Beverly Hills. The ceremony reportedly included an elephant, '80s music, and ultra-glamorous decor. For food, the couple kept things cozy with warm butternut squash ravioli, filet mignon, and seared ahi tuna.
Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
On December 31, 2013 (yes, New Year's Eve), Kaley Cuoco married pro tennis player Ryan Sweeting at an all-pink ceremony at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, a Spanish-style villa, in Los Angeles's Santa Susana Mountains. For the occasion, Cuoco kept things atypical with bubblegum pink-tinted Vera Wang gown, with tons of playful tulle. And though Cuoco and Sweeting divorced in 2015, their wedding looks like one to remember.
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese
In February 2010, Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese, who met shooting Padalecki's television show, "Supernatural," tied the knot in a snowy winter-wonderland ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho, the bride's hometown. And though the couple didn't spent too much time outside, the newlyweds still channeled the season with rich navy elements, decorative snowflakes, glittery ribbons, and wintery green sprigs.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
In November 2006, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise—and their dozens of A-list guests including Will Smith, David Beckham, and John Travolta—traveled to Bracciano, Italy to tie the knot at Odescalchi Castle, a 15th-century estate. The wedding itself was nothing less than luxurious, with Andrea Bocelli serenading dinner guests and flag bearers, dressed in traditional Renaissance fashion, greeting attendees. Despite the lavish occasion, the couple divorced in July 2012, nearly six years later.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kevin and Danielle Jonas
In December 2009, Kevin and Danielle Jonas married in a fairytale-esque ceremony at Long Island, New York's Oheka Castle, a turn-of-the-century French-style chateu. The magical fête resembled a winter wonderland with a makeshift fairytale forest created with heated white tents and 14-foot trees draped in crystals and hydrangeas to resemble icicles. And though a blizzard threatened the fun, the newlyweds didn't let the weather phase them.
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham
In October 2017, Colton Haynes and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham tied the knot at a star-studded wedding at a hotel in Palm Springs, California. The wedding, which was officiated by noneother than Kris Jenner, was attended by stars like Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Joe Manganiello. Given Leatham's background, the event was decked out in flowers. A wall of red roses and greenery served as the backdrop for the altar, while romantic white roses and low-lit candles littered the reception dinner tables.
Crishell Strause and Justin Hartley
In October 2017, "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley married fellow actress Crishell Strause at an intimate outdoor ceremony. For the occasion—which was attended by Hartley's "This Is Us" costars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimigilia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown—Strause wore a gorgeous autumn-appropriate wedding dress, with a low-cut back, lace detailing, and a magical feathered train. Hartley, who met his now-wife as they were acting in soap operas, kept it cool in a dapper navy tux.