12 Celebrities Who Kept It Real About Weight Loss

Since the beginning of time (or at least since people started caring more about how much a celebrity weighs than his/her actual talent—SMH), celebrity weight loss has been a fixture in national tabloid culture. While most celeb mag readers (raises hand) are familiar with the typical “So-and-So Shed 40 Pounds in 2 Weeks” headlines commonly associated with the gossip rags, there are a slew of celebs out there who are keeping it real.
Not all of us are built to go on an insane diet and workout regimen right before walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—and some of us couldn’t care less about what the scale says—so these celebs are here to remind us of that. Oh, and that weight loss, unfortunately, can be a side effect of more serious issues, such as anxiety, depression, or other health disorders. Read on to hear from 12 celebrities who aren’t shy to keep it real about their weight, whether they’re losing it or gaining it.
Kelly Rowland
After giving birth to son Titan two years ago, the former Destiny's Child member had a hard time losing weight. In an interview with USA Today, the singer discussed the pressure she felt to shed the baby weight immediately—until she she gave herself a reality check.
"I just saw a cover that I did for Shape and then I’m looking in the mirror going, ‘Oh, my god this is not the same body. How did this happen?'" she said. "And, I had to just keep reminding myself that, 'You had a baby, Kel.' But I was hard on myself. I really was.” Just a reminder that her body just created and birthed an entire human being, so how about we nix the idea of a "pre-baby body" right now, eh?
Pink
Weeks after giving birth to her second child, Jameson Moon Hart, in December, the singer took to Instagram with a hilarious and powerful message on body acceptance. "Day 1!!!!!!!!" she captioned a shot of her going to the gym. "Week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!"
A few months later, the pop star checked in on her weight in another inspiring Instagram post, where she revealed that she was nowhere near her goal weight and that that was perfectly OK. "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese," she wrote in the caption of another gym pic. "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!"
Gina Rodriguez
The "Jane the Virgin" star is one of the most recognizable faces raising awareness for Hashimoto's disease, a thyroid disorder that often causes fatigue and weight gain. The actress, who was diagnosed with the disease 13 years ago, has been open about her yo-yoing weight due to the disorder's side effects. While Rodriguez revealed that her fluctuating weight had negatively affected her self-confidence in her teen years, the actress said she's come into her own and learned to embrace her curvier bod.
"When that demon comes in and says your thighs are thick, you say, ‘You know what demon? Yes they are and I am going to work them,'" she told People. "'I am going to rock the shit out of my thick thighs and I am rocking this whole damn city with my thick thighs loving them.'”
Jessica simpson
After giving birth to her son Ace Knute Johnson three years ago, the 36-year-old mom-of-two set smaller weight goals rather than a long-term target to reach a certain goal weight.
"I’m taking it week-by-week so I don't get frustrated with myself," she told ABC News last year. "If I had a long-term goal and that's all I thought about, I think it would set me back more."
Victoria Justice
Like Gina Rodriguez, the former Nickelodeon star has also been open about her battle with Hashimoto's disease. In an interview with Health, the singer talked about a time on tour when her weight drastically fluctuated. "At first, I was losing a lot of weight, then I went on tour and I started gaining weight, and it was the most I’d ever gained in my life," she said.
Zooey Deschanel
In a similar mindset to Hilary Duff, the "New Girl" star also has words for celebrity magazines who expect women's bodies to immediately bounce after having a baby. "To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd," she told Redbook. "Because you just grew a human and then birthed that human—there's a lot that needs to go back to where it was. All your organs move around, for chrissakes!"
Anne Hathaway
When she stopped fitting into her jean shorts after having her son Jonathan in 2016, the Oscar-winner took matters into her own hands. In a crafty Instagram post, the actress revealed that she made her own denim cut-offs and encouraged other moms to do the same.
"There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all)," she captioned a picture of her new shorts. "There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs."
