Celebrity Bride Superlatives: From the Biggest Bridezilla to the Most Extravagant Dress

It’s pretty apparent that everyone has wedding fever right now—and why not? It is summer after all, when many of your nearest and dearest (or at least some of your most obnoxious Facebook friends who can’t stop posting pictures of their rings) are likely planning a trip down the aisle. Whenever weddings come up, we can’t help but reminisce about some of our favorite celebrity nuptials, from Kim Kardashian‘s extravagant affair that spawned a 72-day union before she filed for divorce, to Kate Moss‘ stunning English countryside celebration with an A-list bridal party that needs to be seen to be believed.
Over the years, we’ve witnessed a wide variety of star brides—the stereotypical bridezilla monsters who need to be in complete control, and the types who opt out of wearing a white dress—and even go barefoot at the ceremony! In honor of the diverse group, we decided to compose a list of wedding superlatives—where each bride receives an honor for the unique flair they brought to their wedding.
Click through the slideshow above to see our celebrity bride superlatives!
Biggest Bridezilla: This is pretty much a given. When Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries back in 2011 (you know, the union that lasted a whopping 72 days—and a divorce that lasted four times that), she was a complete nightmare. From her three Vera Wang gowns to her micromanaging of every last deal, she was a complete Bridezilla down till the final moment she walked down the aisle. Luckily for all of us, you can still catch her behaving like a lunatic on the E! special "Kim's Fairytale Wedding." We doubt the network still airs it (Kris Jenner would probably kill them), but you can snag it on iTunes for $1.99.
Photo:
People Magazine
Most Generous to Her Bridesmaids: When Lauren Santo Domingo wed billionaire heir Andres Santo Domingo back in 2008, the couple took their guests to his family's private island off of Colombia for a celebration of epic proportions. Despite the reported lack of air conditioner and a ceremony that lasted hours upon hours, her nine bridesmaids probably enjoyed themselves: They were all given custom gowns from nine different designers in varying pastel shades. Now that's one way to liven up the wedding party photos!
Photo:
Vogue Weddings
Most Over-the-Top Bride: After meeting him at age 12, Celine Dion married her manager Rene Angelil when she was 26 and he was 52. Allow us to regale you with some wedding details if you're doubting for a second that this wasn't the most ridiculous event ever. Her dress took over 1,000 hours to make and had a twenty foot train. Meanwhile, her tiara had 2,000 Austrian crystals and weighed seven pounds. Dion wanted a 21-piece orchestra to play, so that's exactly what they had.
Photo:
Hello! Canada
Most Overshadowed Bride: Even in a custom pink Giambattista Valli gown, Jessica Biel didn't really manage to maintain the spotlight at her wedding to Justin Timberlake last year. Perhaps it was due to the fact that Timberlake dramatically crooned as she walked down the aisle, and goofed around in their People photoshoot, which basically screamed, "Sorry Jessica, it's my day!"
Most Major Matrons of Honor: When Kate Moss married Jamie Hince back in 2011, it was clear that she wasn't going to have just any regular bridal party. Her matrons of honor at the English country wedding included Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Sadie Frost, and Lucie de la Falaise. We wonder who she would have had if she had married Pete Doherty.
Photo:
Vogue
Most Revealing Wedding Dress: Okay, it was on a beach, and she is a supermodel—but for her 1998 wedding to entrepreneur Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford chose a slinky John Galliano dress that showed off her killer figure. At any other wedding, this would have been unacceptable—but she could have worn a garbage bag and made it look like haute couture.
Photo:
Photo via Arthur Elgort
Most Discreet Celebrity Bride: When you're one of the most-talked about stars in the world, it's hard to get married under the radar—especially when it's a lavish ceremony with performances by Florence Welch and Bette Midler and you're wearing a custom Marchesa dress with shoes by your dear friend Christian Louboutin. Alas, Blake Lively managed to pull that off for her wedding to Ryan Reynolds back in September 2012. When we found out photos would be published in an issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, we were thrilled. The above shot was all that we got of the bride and groom. Instead, there were a lot of pictures of cakes. Well-played, Lively.
Photo:
Martha Stewart Magazine
Bride Who Had the Most Kids Before Marriage: When Matthew McConaughey and longtime love Camila Alves wed in a Texas extravaganza last June, they already had two children together—and one on the way. Yes, Alves was over five months pregnant at the time of the ceremony—and still looked as radiant as ever. Of course, the second Brad Pitt finally decides to make an honest woman out of Angelina Jolie, they'll snatch this title right from their fingers.
Most Beautiful Brides: For their 2008 wedding, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi did things right. Both ladies donned designs by Zac Posen (how could you go wrong?), exchanged pricey Neil Lane rings, and it truly looked like a modern day fairytale.
Photo:
People Magazine
Most Bohemian Bride: How could it get more boho than this? When Amber Tamblyn tied the knot with "Arrested Development" star David Cross last year, she wore a yellow dress—and went shoeless! While a wedding is an excuse to spend that crazy sum on a pair of designer heels, it's refreshing to see that Tamblyn get it simple—and looked like she had an amazing time toasting their nuptials by a river.
Photo:
Instagram