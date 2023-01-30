Marc Anthony Just Got Married To A 23-Year Old Miss Universe—His Kid Skipped the Wedding to Be With J-Lo & Ben

Scroll To See More Images

Wedding bells are ringing! The celebrity weddings of 2023 are off to a fantastic start as so many stars are finally tying the knot with their partners.

Of course, 2022 was a gigantic year for celebrity weddings. Pop icon Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had their dream fairytale wedding in their Los Angeles home back in June 2022 among guests like Madonna and Selena Gomez. Bennifer 2.0 surprised us all when Jennifer Lopez announced that she and Ben Affleck had a very classic last-minute Vegas-style wedding in a chapel. The two later gathered around family and friends in an official wedding at the Argo director’s estate in Georgia. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022, in her newsletter OntheJLo. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker not only had one wedding but in fact, three weddings. The couple got hitched (unofficially) in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator as a practice wedding, and over a week later they had a courthouse wedding before having an extravagant wedding in Italy.

So which celebs can top off the “just married” list for 2023? Read more below to see the celebrity weddings of 2023 to see who said: “I do.”

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses.

The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer wore a Christian Dior suit. Anthony’s two sons Cristian and Ryan, whom he shares with ex-Dayanara Torres attended the wedding. However, Anthony’s child, Emme, who he shares with Jennifer Lopez, did not attend the wedding according to Hollywood Life.

The couple announced their relationship in 2022 when Anthony posted a picture of them together in an airplane on Instagram with the caption: “Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They announced their engagement two months later at a dinner party at Sexy Fish in Miami.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Rita Ora just confirmed that she and Taika Waititi are, in fact, married after months of speculation and unofficial reports. The “Poison” singer talked about being married to the Thor: Love and Thunder director on Heart Radio Breakfast after she recreated her wedding in her music video for her song “You Only Love Me.” “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” the British singer said, per Page Six. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

Several outlets reported that the duo got married back in August 2022. The Sun reported that they said “I do” in a “really intimate ceremony” that was “super special for everyone there.” An insider also explained that Rita “is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.” In response to the privateness of the wedding, Rita said in the interview that the ceremony was “perfect.” “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party.”

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner married in an intimate ceremony in their Bel-Air home. Sources reported to Page Six that the ceremony only had around 50 guests and went “late.” The Full House alum and Eisner started their relationship in 2017 and have remained pretty private about their relationship—only having a couple Instagram pictures of each other on their feed.

Olsen and her twin Mary-Kate explained why they are private about their personal lives. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told i-D, when asked about their fashion label The Row’s discreet, modest style. “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added, “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

Abigail Breslin & Ira Kunyansky

Abigail Breslin announced that she married her longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky on January 29, 2023. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she posted one Instagram photo of her gorgeous ring. Celebs everywhere congratulated the happy couple including Elle Fanning. “Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever!!!” Katherine McNamara wrote. Debra Messing commented, “Mazel Tov!!!!!!”

The Little Miss Sunshine star also posted a picture of the wedding ceremony itself, “01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend. @richruski” The two were first linked in 2017 when Breslin would post photos of themselves together. She announced her engagement in October 2022 on Instagram. “I was like, “duh.” #engagedyall,” she captioned the post.

Song Joong-ki & Katie Louis Saunders

Korean actor Song Joong-ki and Katie Louis Saunders announced their marriage on January 30, 2023. His agency HighZium Studio, confirmed to CNN. “Today we just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love,” he wrote. “I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me. She has a kind heart, and has been passionately living her life. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.” They also announced her pregnancy at the same time. The Vincenzo star and his wife “dreamed of making a happy family. Thankfully, a precious life came to us,” he added.

Song was previously married to his Descendents of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo, which their fans dubbed the couple as the “Song Song couple.” The two filed for divorce and finalized it in 2019.