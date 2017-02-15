Flowers, Kisses, Love: This Is How Celebrities Did Valentine’s Day 2017

Whether you live for Valentine’s Day or you live to loathe it, it’s still fun to see how the most famous of them all celebrate the holiday of love. Though most people—celebrity or not—go with pretty straightforward dates on V-Day, it’s fun to see how stars mix it up and make things extra magical with their A-list treatment (and, you know, their money).
Ahead, find our favorite stars celebrating Valentine’s Day 2017 in the most epic, awesome, super fun ways possible—all while documenting it on Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Obviously, we'll start here, with the cutest celebrity couple out there. "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#lookatthecamerababy," Legend teased his wife.
Photo:
instagram / @johnlegend
Chrissy Teigen and Luna
John Legend also shared this precious pic of his wife and daughter getting tactile with a gigantic bouquet of pink roses, because he is clearly the best husband ever.
Photo:
instagram / @johnlegend
Chrissy Teigen
For her part, Teigen just shared a super sexy Boomerang of herself rocking a heart-shaped nipple tassel. Seems like a fair trade.
Chrissy Teigen
She also posted a bonus Boomerang, vamping in her Agent Provocateur.
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Kylie Jenne and Tyga
"Happy Valentine's," Jenner wrote.
Photo:
instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
"Happy Valentine's Day," Kardashian wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
Selena Gomez
No caption on this one, but if we had to guess, she was about to hit the town for V-Day. But not with The Weeknd!
Photo:
instagram / @selenagomez
Khloé Kardashian
"❤️Happy Valentine's Day ❤️," Khlo wrote, showing off her bounty.
Photo:
instagram / @khloekardashian
North West and Penelope Disick
"happy L❤️VE day," Kourtney Kardashian wrote alongside a pic of the tiny fashionistas.
Photo:
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian
Art? A plea? Who can say.
Photo:
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Zendaya
"Who needs a valentine when you feelin yourself this much...," Zendaya wrote.
Zendaya
"Flowers from auntie daya to my little princesses...," Zendaya posted.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
"Happy valentines 🌹," Hemsworth wrote, sharing a sweet pic of the couple.
Photo:
instagram / @liamhemsworth
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Photo:
instagram / @sofiavergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
"Happy Valentine's Day ❤️❤️❤️," Manganiello wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @joemanganiello
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
"Here are 11 seconds of one of my happiest days," Bell wrote, beginning a little novella. "Driving in the '67 Lincoln to the courthouse, listening to #brettdennen on a mix My Valentine made especially for this particular ride. I'm filled with excitement and nervous energy. And then he floors it- just to make me giggle."
She continued, "I love you with my whole heart, @daxshepard - for everything you are and all that you have taught me. Happy Valentine's day. #happyvalentinesday#valentines #valentinesday." Giving Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a run for their money!
Michelle and Barack Obama
"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines 💕💕," Michelle wrote. 😍 !!!
Photo:
instagram / @michelleobama
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
Photo:
instagram / @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey
Another one, because she is Mariah Carey.
Photo:
instagram / @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey
Photo:
instagram / @mariahcarey
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
"I have known love but never have I known a love like this. You make my heart smile. #RealLove," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @hereisgina
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli
"2007- Before selfies existed. Happy Valentine's Day💕 #velhostempos," Swanepoel wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @angelcandices
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's kids, Gideon and Harper
"Happy Valentine's Day from these two bundles of love! #cupids," Harris wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @nph
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Stefani celebrated V-Day by posting a very awkward photo of her lips smashed up against her boyfriend's lips. Cute?
Photo:
instagram / @gwenstefani
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Photo:
instagram / @oliviawilde
Olivia Wilde and son Otis
More Valentine's Day love.
Photo:
instagram / @oliviawilde
Olivia Wilde and daughter Daisy
Spreading the V-Day love to each member of her sweet family, Wilde rounded things out by posting this—and, because she is Olivia Wilde, adding a joke. "#giantbabyhand 😂 ," she wrote.
Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre
Photo:
instagram / @rosariodawson
Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre
"I think we have to touch tongues bb because people think this is a prank. 😂😂😂," the comedian wrote. When Andre revealed that he was dating Dawson, the internet exploded with people convinced it wasn't real—including Chance the Rapper. LOL!
Photo:
instagram
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai
"To the loves of my life...my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc ...I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤," the new mom wrote, sharing a first pic of their newborn. "This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO."
Photo:
instagram / @petamurgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai
Photo:
instagram / @maksimc
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Photo:
instagram / @jessicasimpson