Flowers, Kisses, Love: This Is How Celebrities Did Valentine’s Day 2017

Whether you live for Valentine’s Day or you live to loathe it, it’s still fun to see how the most famous of them all celebrate the holiday of love. Though most people—celebrity or not—go with pretty straightforward dates on V-Day, it’s fun to see how stars mix it up and make things extra magical with their A-list treatment (and, you know, their money).

Ahead, find our favorite stars celebrating Valentine’s Day 2017 in the most epic, awesome, super fun ways possible—all while documenting it on Instagram.