StyleCaster
Share

Flowers, Kisses, Love: This Is How Celebrities Did Valentine’s Day 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

Flowers, Kisses, Love: This Is How Celebrities Did Valentine’s Day 2017

by
Flowers, Kisses, Love: This Is How Celebrities Did Valentine’s Day 2017
33 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Whether you live for Valentine’s Day or you live to loathe it, it’s still fun to see how the most famous of them all celebrate the holiday of love. Though most people—celebrity or not—go with pretty straightforward dates on V-Day, it’s fun to see how stars mix it up and make things extra magical with their A-list treatment (and, you know, their money).

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Ahead, find our favorite stars celebrating Valentine’s Day 2017 in the most epic, awesome, super fun ways possible—all while documenting it on Instagram.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Obviously, we'll start here, with the cutest celebrity couple out there. "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#lookatthecamerababy," Legend teased his wife.

Photo: instagram / @johnlegend
Chrissy Teigen and Luna
Chrissy Teigen and Luna

John Legend also shared this precious pic of his wife and daughter getting tactile with a gigantic bouquet of pink roses, because he is clearly the best husband ever.

Photo: instagram / @johnlegend
Chrissy Teigen

For her part, Teigen just shared a super sexy Boomerang of herself rocking a heart-shaped nipple tassel. Seems like a fair trade.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

She also posted a bonus Boomerang, vamping in her Agent Provocateur.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
Kylie Jenne and Tyga
Kylie Jenne and Tyga

"Happy Valentine's," Jenner wrote.

Photo: instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

"Happy Valentine's Day," Kardashian wrote.

Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

No caption on this one, but if we had to guess, she was about to hit the town for V-Day. But not with The Weeknd!

Photo: instagram / @selenagomez
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian

"❤️Happy Valentine's Day ❤️," Khlo wrote, showing off her bounty.

Photo: instagram / @khloekardashian
North West and Penelope Disick
North West and Penelope Disick

"happy L❤️VE day," Kourtney Kardashian wrote alongside a pic of the tiny fashionistas.

Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

Art? A plea? Who can say.

Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Zendaya

"Who needs a valentine when you feelin yourself this much...," Zendaya wrote.

Zendaya

"Flowers from auntie daya to my little princesses...," Zendaya posted.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

"Happy valentines 🌹," Hemsworth wrote, sharing a sweet pic of the couple.

Photo: instagram / @liamhemsworth
Miley Cyrus

Cyrus stuck to sharing mostly friend luv on V-Day. "@angelolsenmusic !!!! @sarahbarthel @phantogram !!!! @liamhemsworth !!!! Happy Valentine's Day!!!!" she wrote, tagging pals Angel Olsen and Sarah Barthel; Barthel's band, Phantogram; and, OK, fine, Liam Hemsworth.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

"Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤," Vergara wrote.

Photo: instagram / @sofiavergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

"Happy Valentine's Day ❤️❤️❤️," Manganiello wrote.

Photo: instagram / @joemanganiello
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

"Here are 11 seconds of one of my happiest days," Bell wrote, beginning a little novella. "Driving in the '67 Lincoln to the courthouse, listening to #brettdennen on a mix My Valentine made especially for this particular ride. I'm filled with excitement and nervous energy. And then he floors it- just to make me giggle."

She continued, "I love you with my whole heart, @daxshepard - for everything you are and all that you have taught me. Happy Valentine's day. #happyvalentinesday#valentines #valentinesday." Giving Chrissy Teigen and John Legend a run for their money!

Michelle and Barack Obama
Michelle and Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines 💕💕," Michelle wrote. 😍 !!!

Photo: instagram / @michelleobama
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka

"Happy Valentine's Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments#bubbles," Carey wrote.

Photo: instagram / @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

Another one, because she is Mariah Carey.

Photo: instagram / @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

OK, fiiine, one more. "#happyvalentinesday 🎈❤️️🍭 ," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @mariahcarey
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

"I have known love but never have I known a love like this. You make my heart smile. #RealLove," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @hereisgina
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli
Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli

"2007- Before selfies existed. Happy Valentine's Day💕 #velhostempos," Swanepoel wrote.

Photo: instagram / @angelcandices
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's kids, Gideon and Harper
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's kids, Gideon and Harper

"Happy Valentine's Day from these two bundles of love! #cupids," Harris wrote.

Photo: instagram / @nph
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Stefani celebrated V-Day by posting a very awkward photo of her lips smashed up against her boyfriend's lips. Cute?

Photo: instagram / @gwenstefani
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

"#❤," Wilde wrote.

Photo: instagram / @oliviawilde
Olivia Wilde and son Otis
Olivia Wilde and son Otis

More Valentine's Day love.

Photo: instagram / @oliviawilde
View this post on Instagram

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

View this post on Instagram

#❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Olivia Wilde and daughter Daisy

Spreading the V-Day love to each member of her sweet family, Wilde rounded things out by posting this—and, because she is Olivia Wilde, adding a joke. "#giantbabyhand 😂 ," she wrote.

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre
Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre

"Happy Valentines Day my love! #MyCuddlyValentine #Valentines," Dawson wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @rosariodawson
Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre
Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre

"I think we have to touch tongues bb because people think this is a prank. 😂😂😂," the comedian wrote. When Andre revealed that he was dating Dawson, the internet exploded with people convinced it wasn't real—including Chance the Rapper. LOL!

Photo: instagram
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai

"To the loves of my life...my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc ...I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤," the new mom wrote, sharing a first pic of their newborn. "This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO."

Photo: instagram / @petamurgatroyd
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai

"Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️
Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us...
#Family #babyChmerkovskiy#HappyValentinesDay," Chmerkovskiy wrote.

Photo: instagram / @maksimc
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

"#monucka#urbandictionary #fiftyshadesofpink," Simpson wrote, tagging photographer Jennifer Everhart. Indeed.

Photo: instagram / @jessicasimpson

Next slideshow starts in 10s

6 Unexpected Ways to Wear Spring's Best Accessories

6 Unexpected Ways to Wear Spring's Best Accessories
  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
  • Chrissy Teigen and Luna
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Kylie Jenne and Tyga
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
  • Selena Gomez
  • Khloé Kardashian
  • North West and Penelope Disick
  • Kourtney Kardashian
  • Zendaya
  • Zendaya
  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
  • Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
  • Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
  • Michelle and Barack Obama
  • Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka
  • Mariah Carey
  • Mariah Carey
  • Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero
  • Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli
  • Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's kids, Gideon and Harper
  • Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
  • Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
  • Olivia Wilde and son Otis
  • Olivia Wilde and daughter Daisy
  • Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre
  • Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre
  • Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai
  • Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and newborn son Shai
  • Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share