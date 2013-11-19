The ‘Underboob’ Is Having a Serious Moment: See 10 Stars Rocking the Scandalous Look

When Karlie Kloss stepped onto the pink carpet following last week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a Cushnie et Ochs mini with a very purposely-placed cutout below her bust, the resurgence of the underboob stepped into the spotlight in a major way. But supermodel Karlie is hardly the first celeb to rock the trend this season!

In fact, Selena Gomez rocked almost an identical Cushnie dress a couple weeks before, in a black iteration that’s slightly more modest and less boob-y. And stars like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Ke$ha have been posting shots of their glorious underboobs to Instagram and Twitter for months now.

Click through the gallery to see 10 stars who have rocked underboob as of recent times, both on the red carpet and off, and tell us: do you think the underboob is back?