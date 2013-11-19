The ‘Underboob’ Is Having a Serious Moment: See 10 Stars Rocking the Scandalous Look

When Karlie Kloss stepped onto the pink carpet following last week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a Cushnie et Ochs mini with a very purposely-placed cutout below her bust, the resurgence of the underboob stepped into the spotlight in a major way. But supermodel Karlie is hardly the first celeb to rock the trend this season!
In fact, Selena Gomez rocked almost an identical Cushnie dress a couple weeks before, in a black iteration that’s slightly more modest and less boob-y. And stars like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Ke$ha have been posting shots of their glorious underboobs to Instagram and Twitter for months now.
Click through the gallery to see 10 stars who have rocked underboob as of recent times, both on the red carpet and off, and tell us: do you think the underboob is back?
At the after party for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, Angel Karlie Kloss wore a cutout Cushnie et Ochs dress that showed off major underboob.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Selena Gomez attended the Flaunt magazine November issue party in Beverly Hills wearing a black Cushnie et Ochs dress very similar to Karlie's.
Photo:
Chris Weeks/Getty Images for Hakkasan Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lawrence delivered a double-whammy of side and underboob in her satin Dior dress at the Paris premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Not to be outdone when it comes to all manner of boob displays, Miley Cyrus posted this shot to Twitter.
Lea Michele had a bit of an unfortunate wadrobe malfunction at Elle magazine's annual Women in Hollywood gala, when a bit of her underboob showed unintentionally in this Calvin Klein design.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for ELLE
Rihanna posted this shot to Instagram with seeming the sole intention of showing off her underboob.
For a photo shoot with Terry Richardson, Naya Rivera and her fiancée, rapper Big Sean, showed off their svelte frames, and Naya gave plenty of underboob to ogle.
Photo:
Terry Richardson
Grunge-pop star Ke$ha posted this shot to Instagram, showing she has a thorough understanding of both relevant 90s-inspired trends (read: plaid 'round the waist), and how to rock a cutoff white T-shirt.
Kelly Rowland gave perhaps the classiest version of the underboob so far this year, in a cutout Georges Chakra mermaid gown at the Grammys.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A surprising underboob show came courtesy of Alicia Keys, whose display was quite distracting during her performance with Maroon 5 at the Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images