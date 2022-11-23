Gigi Hadid Called Twitter A ‘Cesspool’—All the Celebs Who’ve Left Since Elon Took Over

Mass exodus. After Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media site, many celebrities left Twitter. The SpaceX founder bought the site in mid-October and many celebrities are protesting by deactivating their accounts and migrating to other social media sites.

Some beloved celebs left without explanation, while others vocally called out Elon’s actions and gave him the virtual finger. Gigi Hadid announced that she left Twitter on her Instagram stories and she captioned, “I deactivated Twitter. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” She continued, “Only sorry to the fans who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do good than harm.”

Here’s a list of all the celebrities who have left Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Celebrities Who Left Twitter

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid left the site on November 7, 2022. She announced it on her Instagram story while deactivating her Twitter account. “Only sorry to the fans who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do good than harm.”

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she’s “getting off ” Twitter on The View after she said that it was going to get “messy.” She said, “I’m tired of having now certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on. I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back.”

Sara Bareilles

She’s not gonna write you a love song…or a tweet. Sara Bareilles confirmed that she’s not returning to Twitter on October 30, 2022. “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter,” she last tweeted. “I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼”

Liz Phair

A rockstar exit. Liz Phair left Twitter and deactivated her account on November 11, 2022. “… And the band played on… for not much longer,” she tweeted. I’m feeling the deck quaking, so I will add my thanks to each and every one of you for the laughs, the learning, the love, the connection and the inspiration. A wonderful experience overall. Timing tbd ❤️💫”

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton announced she was leaving Twitter on October 28, 2022. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer tweeted her last tweet, “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the “free speech” I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of “free speech” is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

Pedro Pascal

This is the (right) way. Fans noticed Pedro Pascal deactivated his Twitter account without notice. Many of his fans made “Best-Ofs” lists for the Mandalorian actor’s tweets.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil has exited Twitter. The Good Place actress tweeted that she would leave the site as soon as Elon announced he was taking over the company. “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here,” she tweeted at the time. “So it’s win win for you all really.”

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes has left Twitter. The ShondaLand creator tweeted her last tweet on October 29, 2022 “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Ellen Pompeo

Following in the same steps as Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. It appears that Ellen Pompeo deactivated her Twitter account after Elon’s acquisition.

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin is off Twitter, but not without impersonating Elon Musk first. “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life,” Griffin who changed her whole profile to Elon Musk wrote in one tweet, “I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right (They’re also sexy females, btw.)” She was suspended after Elon announced that people impersonating people would be automatically suspended unless marked as a parody account. After the suspension, Kathy moved on to her dead mother’s account to tweet out her thoughts, “Oh by the way this is KG,” Griffin wrote in reply to someone else’s tweet. “I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account. She would not mind. #FreeKathy.”

Ken Olin

Ken Olin wrote a sweet poem for his Twitter departure. The thirtysomething star tweeted, “Hey all -I’m out of here. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world. 💙”

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti left Twitter on November 7, 2022. The Tick…Tick…Boom star tweeted before deactivating “Fuck you forever @ElonMusk ✌️ Deleting my account today. Kind humans, if you want you can catch me on @instagram.”

Jack White

Jack White of White Stripes fame left Twitter on November 20, 2022, but not without sharing a lengthy note to Elon Musk on Instagram explaining his decision to leave. “So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” he wrote. “That is officially an asshole move.”

“You intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility?” he added. “Trump was removed from Twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol).”

Téa Leoni

Téa Leoni deactivated her Twitter. The Naked Truth actress tweeted, “Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction. Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you.”