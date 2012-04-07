The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week

It’s a big weekend, kids! Happy Passover, happy Easter, and happy whatever else that I’m sure I am forgetting. Oh, I guess if your religion is TMZ like me, you are probably celebrating the fact that a few days ago, Kim Kardashian did a walk of shame after spending the night at Kanye West‘s apartment. Stars, they’re just like us…
Well, regardless of what you’re celebrating, I hope you have the privilege of a long weekend where you can fully recuperate. Take some time to yourself, do a face mask or two, or maybe just go out and rage to get over the stress of the past week. Either way, kick back and take a peek at what our favorite celebrities had to say this week.
Click through the gallery above for tweets that made me chuckle over the past seven days, and be sure to include any others that I may have missed!
Well, I never wanted to mess with Nicki Minaj anyway, but now I really won't. P.S. shout me out if you also bought her new album this week and can't get enough of it!
What else is there to say? Joan Rivers and Aretha Franklin. Now that is a dynamic duo.
It was only a matter of time before I had to include a Courtney Stodden tweet in this. I mean, she is a genius. Genius.
I haven't thought about Soleil in a MINUTE, but I'm glad to see she speaks some truth about you crazy iPhone users. (BlackBerry for life.)
This is further information that makes me terrified for Snooki's unborn child.
Michael Carl should win a freakin' Nobel Peace Prize after this tweet.
Forever filthy, Kathy Griffin always tells it like it is.
Kristen Bell turned our attention to the cutest thing ever.
I can't drive either, and would probably have a heart attack if someone interfered while I was trying to learn. Props to the Gags.
The tweet heard 'round the world. Beyonce breaks her Twitter silence with this simple but powerful statement.