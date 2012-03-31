StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week

Spencer Cain
by
Last week in New York truly felt like spring. Everyone shed their winter coats and the morale everywhere you turned was just better. Well, this week was not the same. In fact, it was basically freezing, and made me really think about these erratic weather patterns and how they probably represent the end of the world. Needless to say, I’m ready for the weekend.

It’s hard to keep up with the multitude of amazing celebrity tweets that occur during the week, so take a little time this weekend to catch up on some of the hilarious, awesome, and downright bizarre tweets. After all, the apocalypse may be here before the next Hunger Games flick hits theaters.

Click through the gallery above for some of my picks, and be sure to tweet me @SpencerHCain if there are any I forgot!

Preach, Bryan Boy.

I am weak in the knees thinking about Kim vacuuming.

Chrissy Teigen turned Twitter on to the absolute genius/craziness of baseball great Jose Canseco, and I am forever grateful.

Ugh, okay, Court.

Chelsea gets real for a good cause. And of course, the good of Chuy.

Easy to laugh at the lotto when you're the most perfect billionaire in the whole wide world. But LSD has a damn fine point, as usual.

Thank you, Joan. For everything.

Who wants to help her out?! Hopefully one of you tweeted our Instagram to her!

Yeah...story of my life.

Confused, alarmed and excited by this tweet. What?

Now, this is the real story of my life.

Whitney Cummings tells it like it is.

