The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week

Last week in New York truly felt like spring. Everyone shed their winter coats and the morale everywhere you turned was just better. Well, this week was not the same. In fact, it was basically freezing, and made me really think about these erratic weather patterns and how they probably represent the end of the world. Needless to say, I’m ready for the weekend.

It’s hard to keep up with the multitude of amazing celebrity tweets that occur during the week, so take a little time this weekend to catch up on some of the hilarious, awesome, and downright bizarre tweets. After all, the apocalypse may be here before the next Hunger Games flick hits theaters.

