The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week

This past week was another huge one over at StyleCaster. In case you’ve been living under a rock, our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature launched — and the response has been amazing! The feature included everyone from La La Vasquez to a rabbi, and they all had one thing in common: impeccable, effortless style and sophistication. Anyway, on Thursday night we celebrated a little too much at Catch in New York City, and we’re still recovering.

Again I find myself on my couch, clutching the remote control like I would hold my Chanel bag if it was being ripped from my hands. As I wonder where my Thai food is, there’s nothing better than looking back on a week of celebrity tweets.

Click through the gallery above for a look at what made us chuckle and think! If I missed any, let me know: Tweet me @SpencerHCain!