StyleCaster
Share

The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week

Spencer Cain
by
The Best Celebrity Tweets Of The Week
13 Start slideshow

This past week was another huge one over at StyleCaster. In case you’ve been living under a rock, our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature launched — and the response has been amazing! The feature included everyone from La La Vasquez to a rabbi, and they all had one thing in common: impeccable, effortless style and sophistication. Anyway, on Thursday night we celebrated a little too much at Catch in New York City, and we’re still recovering.

Again I find myself on my couch, clutching the remote control like I would hold my Chanel bag if it was being ripped from my hands. As I wonder where my Thai food is, there’s nothing better than looking back on a week of celebrity tweets.

Click through the gallery above for a look at what made us chuckle and think! If I missed any, let me know: Tweet me @SpencerHCain!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Everything she says is gold.

We're wondering the same thing, Robert!

It's baffling to all of us.

Preach it, Martha!

US TOO.

Once a Jonas fan, always a Jonas fan.

Never been more proud to be from the same town as Joan Rivers. Be jealous.

Too good.

Someone has to, Dita. Thanks for taking one for the team.

The same can be said of myself.

Hmmm...

Sounds like a good reaction to us!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

StyleCaster Channels Hunger Games With TJ Maxx

StyleCaster Channels Hunger Games With TJ Maxx
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share