Celebrity Tweets About the Trump Inauguration and the Transfer of Presidential Power

Early this morning, President Barack Obama—in his last hours as president—tweeted the most beautiful words. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man,” he wrote. “I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

He urged the citizens of the United States to reach out and connect with him about what they think are the most pressing matters facing our nation. “As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org.” I mean—yes.

There were no typos, no misspelled words, no mention of the word “sad” with an exclamation point after it. Obama finished by tweeting hope. “I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you,” he wrote. And then he put on his suit and went to the inauguration, where he looked like this:

I mean, same.

Celebrities have been going apeshit on Twitter in the past 24 hours, bidding farewell to arguably the best president in the history of the United States and steeling themselves for the next four years. Ahead, below Obama’s eloquent tweets, here are our favorite celebrity tweets about the inauguration and the transfer of power (and a few about the Women’s March on Washington tomorrow).

Also, in case you were wondering WTF was happening with Kellyanne Conway’s getup, here’s your answer. Thanks for nothing, Gucci.