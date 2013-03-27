StyleCaster
Celebrity Tracking: Where Miley Cyrus Eats, Sleeps, and Shops Around America

StyleCaster

Victoria S. Barton
by
When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!
Miley Cyrus has been making more headlines than usual—thanks to her “unicorn twerking” video, her wild fashion sense, and of course her on-and-off relationship with hunky “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth. She originally made a name for herself on Disney’s “Hannah Montana,” and has amassed an enormous personal fortune along the way—pretty much guaranteeing that she can do whatever she wants for the rest of her life.
Whether it’s shopping, working out (she’s religiously dedicated to Pilates), or gallivanting around her ritzy neighborhood of Toluca Lake in Los Angeles with Hemsworth, she always does it in style. We’ve provided a glimpse into her exciting life—and of course all the gossip that comes with it!
Click through the slideshow above to track Miley Cyrus!

Click through to track Miley Cyrus!

Where: The Ace Hotel in Palm Springs

When: On March 15, Miley Cyrus sunbathed at the Ace Hotel in Palm Desert, wearing a strapless bikini by Beach Riot. Amid rumors of a broken engagement, Liam Hemsworth traveled to Manila. 

701 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, California

Photo: This Little Life of Mine/http://nikjillb.blogspot.com/2011/11/ace-hotel-in-palm-springs.html

Where: Acme in New York City

When: In February, she joined joined Rachel Zoe, Russell Simmons, Rebecca Minkoff, and Joanna Coles to celebrate her March cover of Cosmopolitan. They all hung out in the VIP area at Manhattan celebrity-haunt Acme. She wore a Margiela dress, a Moschino leather jacket, and carried a Versace handbag.

9 Great Jones Street, New York, New York

Where: Lincoln Center in New York City

When: During New York Fashion Week this year, Cyrus and her mom Tish sat in the front row of Rachel Zoe's Fall 2013 fashion show. She wore an on-trend red jumpsuit by the designer.

10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, New York

Where: Hugo's in Los Angeles

When: In January, Cyrus went out for lunch with some guy friends at Hugo's, which is also a favorite haunt of stars like Eva Mendes, Ashley Bensen, Mila Kunis, and Hilary Duff. Back in June, Cyrus announced her engagement to Hemsworth right before heading to Hugo's for dinner with friends. 

12851 Riverside Drive, Studio City, California

Photo: Menusim/https://www.menuism.com/restaurants/hugos-studio-city-377338

Where: Capital Grille in Philadelphia

When: While visiting Hemsworth on set of "Paranoia" in Philadelphia, the couple had lunch at Capital Grille, which has traditional, old-fashioned American decor and is a neighborhood favorite. 

1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Photo: Capital Grille/https://www.thecapitalgrille.com

Where: Level 3 Hollywood in Los Angeles

Where: In January, Cyrus and Hemsworth headed to Level 3 at the Hollywood and Highland Center to celebrate her brother Noah's 13th birthday. It's a pretty grown up venue for a teenager, but when you're a Cyrus, anything goes.

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Suite 367, Hollywood, California

Photo: Club Zone/

Where: Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia 

When: While in Philadelphia in December, Cyrus visited Sigma Sound Studios. The recording studio and concert hall's other clients include Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, and Lil Wayne. She is said to have recorded tracks for her new album, which features a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

212 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where: Spot! in Los Angeles

When: Cyrus is known for her love of dogs. In November 2012, she stopped by Los Angeles pet store and adoption center Spot! and brought home a new puppy, naming her Penny Lane. She tweeted,"I love Penny Lane ❤ #rescueislove @SpotRescueDogs."

534 North La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California

Where: Mercato di Vetro in Los Angeles

When: Cyrus was seen holding hands with then-fiancé Hemsworth after having leaving Mercato di Vetro for a party celebrating The Bolt's EP release in September of last year. 

9077 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, California

Where: The Delano Hotel in Miami

When: Last summer, Cyrus sunbathed poolside with a friend at the iconic Delano Hotel in Miami Beach, wearing a bikini by Giejo. 

1685 Collin Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida

Photo: Bluffton/https://www.bluffton.edu/~sullivanm/florida/miami/delano/0103.jpg

Where: The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles

When: Cyrus was spotted filming a music video at the legendary Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, back in September. The paparazzi caught pictures of her smoking in a bathrobe outside the hotel.

7000 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California

Photo: https://plus.google.com/112260260090193621856/photos/photo/5755849079108432242?hl=en/https://plus.google.com/112260260090193621856/photos/photo/5755849079108432242?hl=en

Where: Winsor Pilates in Los Angeles

When: Cyrus is a huge fitness buff, and has been seen walking out of Winsor Pilates Studio in Hollywood recently, which is also frequented by celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Marisa Tomei. She credits her toned body to the popular workout.

8204 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Where: Studio Cafe in Los Angeles

When: In February 2012, Cyrus had lunch with Hemsworth at Studio Cafe in Studio City after controversy surrounding her new tattoo that says "All LOVE is equal," in support of gay marriage, circulated online. 

4000 Colfax Avenue, Studio City, California

Where: Wokcano in Los Angeles

When: Cyrus went out for lunch with some guy friends at West Hollywood Chinese restaurant and lounge, Wokcano, in January 2012. She debuted a new hairstyle there (only five inches shorter), which was the beginning of her ever-shortening hair these days.

800 W 7th St, Los Angeles, California

Photo: Club Zone/

Where: High Voltage Tattoo in Los Angeles

When: Cyrus has been getting inked by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D for years. Her tattoos include two crossed arrows on her arm, and most recently, Leonardo da Vinci's double anatomical hearts that the artist posted to her Instagram.  

1259 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, California

Photo: High Voltage Tattoo/https://www.highvoltagetattoo.com/gallery

Where: Tao in New York City

When: Last year, Cyrus and her sister Brandi Cyrus joined some friends for dinner at Tao. The perennial hotspot is no doubt a celebrity favorite, especially considering its chic nightclub vibe.

42 East 58th Street, New York, New York

Photo: http://www.restaurantsinyc.com/top-10-celebrity-spots-in-new-york-city/http://www.restaurantsinyc.com/top-10-celebrity-spots-in-new-york-city

Required Reading: 8 Must-Read Books About Diamonds

Required Reading: 8 Must-Read Books About Diamonds
