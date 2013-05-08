StyleCaster
Celebrity Tracking: Where Leonardo DiCaprio Parties, Dates, and Eats Around the Globe

Spencer Cain
by
When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!
Oh, Leonardo DiCaprio. The 38-year-old actor has been making people swoon at the mere mention of his name since his star-making turn in “Titanic” back in 1997. Now, he’s one of the highest-paid actors in the world, and breaking hearts from New York to Milan.
Leo’s been linked to some of the most famous (and gorgeous) stars around, from Blake Lively and Gisele Bundchen to Bar Refaeli—and frankly, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be settling down anytime soon. Although he’s never been associated with any particularly wild or offensive behavior, he does love to party, and frequents a variety of hotspots around the world.
This Friday, his hotly anticipated flick “The Great Gatsby” is released, in which he plays a notorious millionaire playboy—sound familiar? In honor of his return to the silver screen, we’ve rounded up his favorite places to party, dine, and of course bring his (incredibly lucky) dates.
Where: The Jane Ballroom in New York City

When: At a pre-Met Gala bash held at the Jane Ballroom in the swanky Jane Hotel this past weekend, DiCaprio ran into one of his most famous ex-girlfriends: Gisele Bundchen, who had her hubby Tom Brady in tow. Supposedly, he kept his distance—and instead sat on a couch surrounded by models. Classic!

Photo: Trip Advisor

Where: The Standard Hotel in New York City

When: In celebration of "The Great Gatsby," MAC Cosmetics sponsored a blowout bash at the Standard in Manhattan on Saturday night. DiCaprio is a longtime fan of the hotel—and was even one of the first investors in its Los Angeles outpost!

848 Washington Street, New York, NY

Photo: Jeff Goldberg/Esto/ Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Where: Koi SoHo in New York City

When: Located in Trump SoHo, Koi has quickly become a celebrity hotspot after opening last year. Back in February, he had dinner with "Entourage" star Kevin Connolly and a pack of 12 women. He made headlines in the gossip columns for allegedly bragging about how he was sleeping with multiple women. Sources reported that Connolly said, "I want to be you." He replied, "Everyone does." His rep denied that that's how he responded, but not that many people do want to be him!

246 Spring Street, New York, NY

Where: Avenue in New York City 

When: Avenue is a tried-and-true Chelsea hotspot where stars can indulge in debauchery in private—unless a gossip columnist is nearby! DiCaprio has been spotted there almost as much as Lindsay Lohan over the years, and last month he supposedly stayed past 2 a.m. with Miss Universe Kosovo 2011 Aferdita Dreshaj, and the two were said to be flirting heavily.

116 10th Avenue, New York, NY

Where: Bâoli in Miami, Florida

When: Last month in Miami, DiCaprio arrived with quite a crew including Vladimir Doronin (Naomi Campbell's billionaire ex), Richie Akiva, and Maggio Cipriani—the owner of Cipriani. They dined at pricey cuisine like black truffle risotto and drank Dom Perignon. He puffed on an electronic cigarette throughout the night.

1906 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Where: Bounce Sports Lounge & Restaurant in New York City

When: Late last year, an unlikely bromance started brewing between Dicaprio and "Django Unchained" costar Jonah Hill. The pair spent New Year's Eve on a yacht abroad, and then jetted to Las Vegas. Then, a week later, they popped up at Bounce on the Upper East Side, where they had a casual meal together.

1403 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Where: La Stresa in Paris, France

When: He must really love La Stresa, a swanky Italian restaurant in Paris, because in 2010 he had a romantic lunch there with ex-girlfriend Bar Refaeli—and less than a year later, he was back there with Blake Lively!

7 Rue Chambiges 75008 Paris, France

Where: Umami Burger in Los Feliz, California

When: At the height of their five-month fling back in August 2011, DiCaprio and Blake Lively grabbed a casual bite at Umami Burger in Los Feliz. According to onlookers, he was staring in her eyes and grabbed her hand during the meal and seemed very into her. Alas, their relationship fizzled soon after—and it was on to the next!

Photo: Umami Burger

Where: Fette Sau in Brooklyn, New York

When: The Williamsburg staple may not be the best place to bring a vegetarian, but if you're into delicious smoked BBQ, look no further—because there's a good shot you'll run into DiCaprio. He's been spotted there quite a bit over the years! 

354 Metropolitan Ave, New York, NY

Photo: Glide Magazine

Where: Guillaume at Bennelong in Sydney, Australia

When: Located in the world famous Sydney Opera House, Guillaume at Bennelong is known as one of DiCaprio's favorite restaurants and he always stops in when he's in the country filming a movie or on a press tour. It's a favorite of other famous folks as well; Back in 2011, he was reportedly breaking bread with "Entourage" star Adrian Grenier here.

Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point/Sydney Harbour Tunnel Sydney NSW

