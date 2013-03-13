Celebrity Tracking: Where Gwyneth Paltrow Eats, Sleeps, and Shops Around the Globe

When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a taste for luxury since day one. Born into a prominent Hollywood family, she spent her childhood shuffling back and forth between Los Angeles and New York, where she attended the prestigious Spence School. After breaking into the business, she found success and even an Oscar win for “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998. Since then, she’s been primarily known for her lifestyle site GOOP, where she shares her favorite recipes, restaurants, and more. She’s even published two cookbooks. In fact, her latest—called It’s All Good—details the diet she recently began with her family, which features dishes that are both gluten-free and low-carb.
As a frequent world traveler with her husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, and two children Apple and Moses (and occasionally her high-profile pals like Jay-Z and Beyonce), she spares no expense. Paltrow makes a point of staying at the finest hotels, and of course indulging in the hautest cuisine possible.
In the gallery above, we’ve provided you with Paltrow’s favorite places to eat, shop, and stay—worldwide! Click through and let us know what you think of her picks.
Where: La Fondita in the Hamptons
When: In January, Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted at Mexican restaurant La Fondita, in the Hamptons, eating shrimp tacos with her two children. She's a longtime fan of the Hamptons, and even compiled a list of her favorite places in the tony Long Island enclave on her lifestyle website, GOOP.
74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, New York
Where: Sugarfish in Los Angeles
When: In October 2012, Paltrow and her husband Chris Martin went out for sushi with her best friend Cameron Diaz at Sugarfish in Brentwood. The Japanese restaurant is known for its healthy take on Japanese food, and has several locations in the Los Angeles area.
11640 West San Vincente Boulevard, Los Angeles, California
Where: Meche Salon in Los Angeles
When: If she wants to get her hair colored while she's in Los Angeles, Paltrow heads to her colorist Tracey Cunningham's salon Meche, in Beverly Hills. She admits, that "she's pricey, and attracts a lot of Hollywood types, but she really is a color genius." Is it worth it? Probably. You've seen Gwyneth's blonde. It's pretty outstanding.
8822 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, California
Where: The Montage in Los Angeles
When: In April 2012, Paltrow was seen leaving The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills after having lunch with some friends at Scarpetta. The Montage is also known for its stellar spa. Paltrow is a regular here during awards show season.
225 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, California
Where: Maxfield in Los Angeles
When: Paltrow and Apple shopped together in Los Angeles in April 2012, and visited one of their favorite stores, Maxfield. On their shopping trip, Paltrow wore a blue sequined blazer and white skinny jeans. Mom-chic at its finest.
8825 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Where: The Souk in Marrakech
When: While visiting in Marrakech, one of her favorite cities, Paltrow loves the local markets, called "souks" in arabic, which sell items like scarves, pottery, jewelry, and spices.
The main souk in the city spans several blocks in the historic district of Marrakech, La Médina.
Where: The Grenadier in London
When: Considering she's married to an Englishman, living part-time in London has definitely influenced Paltrow's palate. Her favorite pub, The Grenadier in London, is located very close to her old home in the city, and Paltrow wrote on GOOP that "it is tucked away in a cobblestone mews and it has great beer and a fireplace."
18 Wilton Row, London, United Kingdom
Where: Chisou in London
When: Japanese cuisine is unquestionably one of Paltrow's favorites. In London, she likes to eat at Chisou, where she orders light soups and salads.
4 Princes Street, London, United Kingdom
Where: Bodo Schloss in London
When: In November 2012, Paltrow ate dinner at Austrian restaurant Bodo Schloss, in London. The menu includes Austrian staples like shnitzle and spaetzle, which is perfect comfort food for the cold winter months in England.
2 Kensington High Street, London, United Kingdom
Where: The Arts Club in London
When: The Arts Club, a members-only establishment which was originally founded in 1863 (by writers Charles Dickens and Rudyard Kipling) reopened in 2011. Paltrow attended the opening with fashion photographer Mario Testino, and Thandie Newton. Not only does Paltrow attend events at the Club, she's also an Advisory Board Member, and helped design the space as the creative director before its reopening.
40 Dover Street, London, United Kingdom
Where: City House in Nashville
When: While filming "Country Strong," Paltrow spent some time in Nashville, Tennessee. One of her favorite restaurants in the city is City House, which she says has "phenomenal braised fennel with Montasio cheese pizza from their wood burning oven." She liked the restaurant because of its healthy vegetarian options, which were refreshing amidst the famously unhealthy food of the South.
1422 4th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee
Where: Sushi Yasuda in New York City
When: On GOOP, Paltrow wrote about her favorite Japanese restaurant in New York City, Sushi Yasuda, stating, "Best sushi in NYC, hands down. Order what the sushi chef recommends, you will not be disappointed." Of course, if you're ordering what the chef recommends, you'll have to have an unlimited budget to go with it.
204 East 43rd Street, New York, New York
Where: Elio's in New York City
When: In October 2012, Paltrow celebrated her birthday on the Upper East Side at Elio's in Manhattan, near where she lived as a child. The star-studded dinner also included guests Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, Chelsea Handler, Kristen Wiig, and Ethan Hawke. On her website, she wrote, "Elio's is one of my all-time favorite places in the world. The food is sort of classic Italian by way of New York. It's got a great uptown, old-school vibe where you rub shoulders with the likes of Joan Didion, Charles Gwathmey, and Jerry Seinfeld. The waiters, who I have known almost my entire life, don't even give me a menu."
1621 Second Avenue, New York, New York
Where: The Carlyle in New York City
When: While Paltrow's Manhattan apartment was being remodeled, she stayed at hotels all around the city. Among her favorites is a classic: The Carlyle on the Upper East Side. She says, "The Carlyle is my favorite big uptown hotel. It's very grown up and old school, almost like another world and time."
35 East 76th Street, New York, New York
Where: The Inn at Irving Place in New York City
When: Another favorite Manhattan hotel of Paltrow's is The Inn at Irving Place, in Gramercy. She says, "This is a very rare gem in NYC. The Inn has 12 rooms and is appointed in beautiful Victorian décor but with all the comforts of modern life. Near Gramercy Park, it is one of the most charming spots in the city."
56 Irving Place, New York, New York
Where: Roberta's in Brooklyn
When: Roberta's is often cited in food magazines as a top restaurant, and Paltrow agrees that this Bushwick-haunt is worth trying. She says that the pizza restaurant (which often has a very long wait) is worth the trip "for some of the best wood-fired pizzas in New York and very good rustic Italian (including veggies from their very own co-op garden)."
261 Moore Street, Brooklyn, New York
Where: Chez L'Ami Louis in Paris
When: Chez L'Ami Louis has been a Parisian institution for a while, and Paltrow is an avid fan, defending the restaurant that has been criticized for being a tourist trap. She says, "There are two schools of thought regarding L'Ami Louis: one is that it is an overpriced place for tourists and the other is that it is one of the best, most venerable bistros in Paris. I am firmly in the school of the latter. It is small and wood paneled with an ancient oven and a sicko wine list. Every time I go, I see a former French president or the like and I leave so full that I walk back to the hotel." The menu highlights French classics like foie gras, duck confit, and escargot.
32 Rue de Vertbois, Paris, France
Where: Hotel Ritz in Paris
When: The Hotel Ritz has been the go-to hotel destination in Paris for the jet set since its opening in 1898. She states, "Although I occasionally try the 'new' spot or an old-new spot, I always keep coming back to the Ritz. Yes, it costs an arm and a leg, but it's worth it." Similar to The Carlyle in New York City, the luxurious classic has been on her shortlist for a while, and will undoubtedly continue to remain on it. The hotel is currently undergoing an intensive renovation, and is slated to reopen in 2014.
15 Place Vendôme, Paris, France
Where: Lupa in New York City
When: Paltrow first discovered celebrity chef Mario Batali from his restaurant, Babbo. These days, she also frequents his other Italian eatery in New York, Lupa, in Greenwich Village. When she's there, she orders the spaghetti aglo e olio.
170 Thompson Street, New York, New York
