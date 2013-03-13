Celebrity Tracking: Where Gwyneth Paltrow Eats, Sleeps, and Shops Around the Globe

When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a taste for luxury since day one. Born into a prominent Hollywood family, she spent her childhood shuffling back and forth between Los Angeles and New York, where she attended the prestigious Spence School. After breaking into the business, she found success and even an Oscar win for “Shakespeare in Love” in 1998. Since then, she’s been primarily known for her lifestyle site GOOP, where she shares her favorite recipes, restaurants, and more. She’s even published two cookbooks. In fact, her latest—called It’s All Good—details the diet she recently began with her family, which features dishes that are both gluten-free and low-carb.

As a frequent world traveler with her husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, and two children Apple and Moses (and occasionally her high-profile pals like Jay-Z and Beyonce), she spares no expense. Paltrow makes a point of staying at the finest hotels, and of course indulging in the hautest cuisine possible.

In the gallery above, we’ve provided you with Paltrow’s favorite places to eat, shop, and stay—worldwide! Click through and let us know what you think of her picks.