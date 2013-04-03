StyleCaster
Celebrity Tracking: Where Cara Delevingne Shops, Parties, and Models Around the Globe

Victoria S. Barton
by
When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!
Cara Delevingne is one of the most talked about models in the fashion industry these days—and with good reason. During the Fall 2013 shows around the world, the 20-year-old British model walked international runways wearing 54 looks in 38 total shows. In 2012, she won the British Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year Award, and frankly, it seems like she’s just getting started.
She chronicles her incredibly busy (but also seemingly fun) schedule spent jet-setting all over the world by posting pictures of herself making her famously humorous faces to Twitter and Instagram, where she has over 1 million followers. Also, it’s important to note that her BFFs are two very high profile gals: Rita Ora and Rihanna. They share a love of fashion, but also a love of serious partying. Whether she’s out and about with them at London’s hottest spots, visiting a museum, or shopping for Chanel, she does it right—and always looks like she’s having the time of her life.
Click through the slideshow above to track Cara Delevingne!

Click through to track Cara Delevingne around the world!

Where: Le Sporting Monte-Carlo in Monaco 

When: In March, Delevingne went to support her friend Rita Ora, who was performing at the Bal de la Rose du Rocher in Monaco. She wore a dramatic white feathered Chanel dress, and presented onstage. While there, she posed with Karl Lagerfeld and her fellow model friends. Oh, the life of a gorgeous It-girl!

Place du Casino, Monaco.

Photo: Visit Monaco/https://www.visitmonaco.com/en/Business-Meetings/Meeting-Facilities/Le-Sporting-Monte-Carlo

Where: Procell in New York City  

When: In March, Delevingne stopped by Lower East Side vintage store Procell, and took a picture of herself holding up two Notorious B.I.G. T-shirts. She uploaded it to Instagram, with a caption joking, "Biggie Biggie Biggie can't you see. Sometimes your shirts just hypnotize me @procell."  

5 Delancey Street, New York, New York.

Where: Le Meurice Hotel in Paris 

When: During Paris Fashion Week, Delevingne was spotted leaving Le Meurice, which is a Parisian celebrity hotspot, especially among the fashion crowd. The model was joined by Kate Moss for a lunch date in March. Très chic, to say the least.

228 Rue de Rivoli, Paris, France.

Photo: https://www.dorchestercollection.com//https://www.dorchestercollection.com/

 Where: The Box in London 

When: While in London, Delevingne went to the Box in Soho with Rihanna for a girl's night out after Rihanna debuted her collection for River Island. On the way out, a fan threw a bottle at RiRi's leg. The Box is a favorite of British celebrities—Prince Harry has even been spotted there. Back in October, she saw Lenny Kravitz perform live at the club. 

11-12 Walker's Court, London, United Kingdom.

Photo: http://hechoinc.com/projects/design/the-box-soho//http://hechoinc.com/projects/design/the-box-soho/

Where: The Groucho Club in London

When: In January, Delevingne went out in London with perennial party pal Ora to the Groucho Club, a spot known for a high volume of British celebrities. Its members only so no riff raff allowed. 

45 Dean Street, London, United Kingdom.

Photo: The Sunday Times/https://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/sto/sport/rugby_union/article516546.ece

Where: Chanel in Nice, France

When: While in Monaco recently to support the Princess Grace Foundation at the Bal de la Rose du Rocher, Delevingne and Ora blew off some steam and shopped at the Chanel store in Nice.

6 Avenue du Paradis, Nice, France.

Where: Lincoln Center in New York City

When: During New York Fashion Week this year, Delevingne modelled for Diane von Furstenberg, Derek Lam, Jason Wu, Rag & Bone, Tommy Hilfiger, and opened the DKNY show. See the complete list of her New York Fashion Week activities here.

10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, New York.

Photo: https://theluxuryspot.com//https://theluxuryspot.com/

Where: Le Grand Palais in Paris

When: In February, Delevingne walked the Etam runway at Le Grand Palais. The show also featured performances by M.I.A., Lily Allen, Rita Ora, and Lykke Li.

21 Avenue Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Paris, France

Where: The Lion in New York City

When: In January, Delevingne and model Karlie Kloss attended a private dinner to celebrate designer Jonathan Saunders in the West Village. She wore a cobalt blue and gold shift dress to the event held at The Lion, a restaurant with serious credentials. The restaurant is owned by former Waverly Inn chef John DeLucie.

62 West 9th Street, New York, New York.

Photo: T Magazine/https://tmagazine.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/05/27/dinner-and-a-show/

Where: The Forum in London

When: In November 2012, Delevingne went to see Rihanna perform at the Forum in Kentish Town, while the singer was on her 777 worldwide tour. Not surprisingly, she made a few local stops after the show—but sadly Rihanna wasn't able to join her.

9-17 Highgate Road, London, United Kingdom.

Where: Somerset House in London

When: In October 2012, Delevingne visited Somerset House museum in London to see the Tim Walker exhibit. She posted to Instagram, "Dilly Dollying around! At the Tim Walker exhibition at Somerset house." Considering she's appeared in fashion shows at the historic location, it must have been interesting to see a different perspective of the space.

South Building, Strand, London, United Kingdom.

Photo: https://www.somersethouse.org.uk//https://www.somersethouse.org.uk/

Where: Supreme in New York City 

When: Delevingne loves to skateboard, and visits the Supreme store when she's in Manhattan. She posted to her Instagram last winter, "Amazing skateboards from @supremenyc."

274 Lafayette Street, New York, New York.

Photo: Complex/https://www.complex.com/sneakers/2012/06/the-50-best-sneaker-stores-of-all-time/supreme

Where: Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City

When: Delevingne modeled for the Victoria's Secret lingerie show at the Armory. This past year, she was joined by Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars, who all performed at the famous runway show. Tabloids even linked her and a slew of the other models to Bieber following the event, all accounts of which were denied.

68 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York.

