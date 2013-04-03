Celebrity Tracking: Where Cara Delevingne Shops, Parties, and Models Around the Globe

When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!

Cara Delevingne is one of the most talked about models in the fashion industry these days—and with good reason. During the Fall 2013 shows around the world, the 20-year-old British model walked international runways wearing 54 looks in 38 total shows. In 2012, she won the British Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year Award, and frankly, it seems like she’s just getting started.

She chronicles her incredibly busy (but also seemingly fun) schedule spent jet-setting all over the world by posting pictures of herself making her famously humorous faces to Twitter and Instagram, where she has over 1 million followers. Also, it’s important to note that her BFFs are two very high profile gals: Rita Ora and Rihanna. They share a love of fashion, but also a love of serious partying. Whether she’s out and about with them at London’s hottest spots, visiting a museum, or shopping for Chanel, she does it right—and always looks like she’s having the time of her life.

Click through the slideshow above to track Cara Delevingne!