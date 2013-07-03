Celebrity Tracking: Where A-List Stars Spend the 4th of July Weekend

When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!

With 4th of July weekend swiftly approaching, everyone is finalizing last minute plans and primed to have a great time. Whether you’re heading out to the beach, staying at home and throwing a barbecue with friends, or completely avoiding the whole thing altogether, we all have different ways of celebrating Independence Day. And obviously, celebrities are no exceptions. Sure, it may be a primarily American holiday, but stars flock all over the world to toast the occasion.

Below, we’ve rounded up where A-list stars spend their 4th of July weekends! Let us know if your plans measure up.

Malibu: The scenic coastal destination in California (which is about an hour from L.A., unless there’s traffic, which there will be) is home to many celebrities, and a favorite for rich studio execs who want to splash out millions on a beach house. So naturally, it’s a go-to destination for stars over the July 4th holiday. The annual Independence Day Parade always draws a slew of stars, and last year pop superstar (and longtime Malibu resident) Pink drove a golf cart alongside her hubby Carey Hart and young daughter Willow. Other celebrities who frequent Malibu for the holiday include Reese Witherspoon and her hubby Jim Toth, who were seen strolling on Zuma Beach last year. Not every star has a pleasant experience in the ‘Bu though—two years ago, an alleged stalker was arrested outside of Paris Hilton’s beach bungalow after violating a court order that said he must stay 200 yards away from the party girl heiress. We guess it wasn’t Independence Day for him!

Cape Town: The second most populated city in South Africa, Cape Town is famous for its stunning harbor, making it easily one of the most desirable destinations. Fireworks may be illegal, but that doesn’t mean July 4th isn’t a blast in Cape Town, which features tons of luxury hotels and restaurants. In fact, a few years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio and some buddies made Cape Town their destination for the holiday weekend. And let’s face it, if it’s good enough for Leo, it’s good enough for us!



The Hamptons: Okay, this is a little obvious, considering many stars have vacation homes in the storied Long Island enclave known as the Hamptons. Everyone who’s everyone in the New York social scene heads east for barbecues, beach parties, and swanky dinners hosted by stars like Jerry Seinfeld as well as society swells like Ronald Perelman. Even Diddy once threw his infamous White Party over the July 4th holiday back in 2007 (the date has shifted numerous times over the years). Chances are, if you’re here, you’re bumping into someone famous—just be sure not to interrupt their much-deserved beach time.

Paris: Considering we’re currently in the throes of Paris Couture Week, some fashionable party staples simply won’t be making it back to the U.S. in time. And honestly, why should they? With private dinner parties last night at Valentino’s lavish abode that concluded in drinks and dancing, there’s no better place to spend to spend a weekend as expats. Derek Blasberg, Karlie Kloss, and more are still in the City of Lights, as is brooding actress Kristen Stewart.

Cape Cod: Gorgeous Hyannis Port, Massachusetts is truly the blue blood capital of the world, thanks to the Kennedy compound. Last year, Taylor Swift spent the holiday there alongside former beau Conor Kennedy and his famous family. After their breakup, chances are she won’t be back, but considering hunky model (and Kennedy heir) Patrick Schwarzenegger was there last year as well, we can bet he and his mother Maria Shriver will be cooling off in the ocean and enjoying a good old fashioned barbecue.

Saint-Tropez: Located on the super chic French Riviera, it’s no surprise that Saint-Tropez makes the cut as a place where celebrities love spending July 4th—because celebrities love spending time there whenever they can! Last year, a random assortment of stars from Zac Efron to Dr. Dre caught rays at one of Saint-Tropez’s world famous spots, like Le Club 55 or Nikki Beach.



London: The July 4th holiday is all about celebrating the U.S. gaining independence from England, but that doesn’t mean London isn’t a fabulous place to spend the weekend. Summer parties in London are currently at their peak, meaning there’s plenty to do, and many stars are in town. Last year, there was a bit of controversy when Kate Moss had reportedly planned to throw a party with Rihanna at a hotspot in London—but her plans were shot down from neighbors for fear of serious noise violations. Frankly, we can’t blame them, and we’re sure they still found a place to have their shindig.

Marbella: The city in southern Spain is a must for any jetsetter, so it’s not at all surprising that with its tropical climate and upscale resorts, it’s a major attraction for this weekend. In fact, Naomi Campbell just touched down there today—which likely means there are some other beauties not far behind.

Las Vegas: Look, it’s not necessarily the classiest of places, but tons of rich and famous folks flock to Las Vegas for July 4th weekend. The reason being? Many of them are working! Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and many other starlets have hosted pool parties to ring in Independence Day with the help of their entourages. While Kim is tending to her new baby this year and we’re not sure what Paris is up to, these particular Hollywood movers and shakers will likely be absent, but you can bet you’ll see some others. Regardless, you’re always bound to run into a Z-lister in Vegas, like Ryan Cabrera, who is hosting an event next week.