An Inside Look at How Celebrities Celebrate Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! The day to eat turkey (or tofurkey), drink mulled cider (or mulled wine), and be merry is finally upon us, and we sincerely hope you’re curled up somewhere cozy, wearing the comfiest clothes in your closet and enjoying the smell of food wafting from the kitchen. That is, if you’re a regular person. If you’re a celebrity, you’re probably too busy to be reading this, because Thanksgiving in the world of celebs is quite a different affair.
Sure, most celebrities do partake in the grand tradition of preparing (and eating) a massive feast. But the circumstances under which they celebrate are a little different—you know, in mansions, in Miami on romantic getaways, that sort of thing.
It should be noted that lots of stars like to volunteer on Thanksgiving, serving food to those who need it, which is awesome and a good reminder to us all to give back on this day of gratitude. Ahead, find out how some of our favorite celebrities have celebrated Thanksgiving in the years past.
"Best thanksgiving yet with the fam," Joe Jonas wrote on Instagram last year. Looks just like our Thanksgiving last year—minus the pristine interior and massive cacti in the background.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent Thanksgiving in Miami in 2013, skipping the family feast for some fun in the sun. West performed a show the day after Thanksgiving in Miami, so the pair evidently decided to combine business with pleasure and have a romantic Thanksgiving getaway.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend prepared a serious feast last Thanksgiving, which Teigen documented by posting a video on Instagram. It was their last Thanksgiving before baby Luna was born—and they went all out.
Lots of celebs choose to give back on Thanksgiving, volunteering at soup kitchens and other establishments. "Today is a reminder to be thankful for what we have, and share our blessings by helping others," Michelle Obama posted on Instagram last year as she and her daughters dished up some food.
The Los Angeles Mission always attacts celebs on Thanksgiving, who help by serving food (just like the Obamas). Last year, Emmy Rossum lent a hand.
Even Kylie Jenner is down for some volunteering on Thanksgiving. Here she is in 2014 with mermaid hair and a tray of asparagus.
Bella Thorne looked super excited to serve a plate of food on Thanksgiving in 2013.
Karlie Kloss channeled a Fifties housewife last year, adding "#currentmood #happyturkeyday."
Hailey Baldwin spent Thanksgiving last year on an ATV.
Nicki Minaj let us know that her Thanksgiving last year was "🙏🏽🙌🏽👊🏽💪🏽👅👅👅👅❤️😘😘😘😘😊😜😜😜." Same.
Obviously Gwyneth Paltrow's Thanksgiving spread was epic—and perfect.
Jennifer Lopez just shared a good, old-fashioned photo of dessert.
At sister Khloé Kardashian's house for dinner, Kourtney Kardashian had the same idea as J.Lo, posting an epic dessert spread.
Speaking of Khloé Kardashian, she proved that she could really go all out for Thanksgiving last year, posting seriously luxe pics of her table settings and food options on Instagram.
Lupita Nyong’o posted a throwback pic of herself from drama school—captioning it, "That rest position after turkey dinner." Yup, pretty much.
Amber Rose posted a sweet snap of her son, Sebastian, last Thanksgiving. "Lol every time he takes a bite he does a cool move 😂 #happythankgiving," she wrote.
The Kardashians' lovely Thanksgiving Instagram from last year was liked almost 2 million times. We can see why—it's incredibly sweet. Happy Thanksgiving!
