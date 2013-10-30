Celebrity Tattoos: Your Guide to the Good, Bad, and the Just Plain Weird

Tattoo artists are in high demand these days. More and more people are choosing to get a design, someone’s name, or even something totally random that really means nothing to them emblazoned on their body with ink. And it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest fans of the tattoo are celebrities.

When a star gets a new tattoo, the Internet goes wild. Take for instance when Cara Delevingne got her first—a lion on her finger—we all wanted to know where she did it. We quickly found out that it was done by Bang Bang, the famed New York-based artist responsible for many of the diverse pieces of body art found on Rihanna and Justin Bieber—two serious tattoo aficionados.

Many unlikely celebs choose to get tagged as well—in fact, you may be surprised to learn a few of the stars who have strategically hidden ink. There’s a young starlet who isn’t so lucky, and has a misspelled tattoo visible every time she wears a certain type of dress! Fortunately for her, it’s in Italian—and still looks cool anyway.

In honor of the endless fascination with celebrity tattoos, here’s your guide to the good, the bad, and the just plain weird.

Click through for a look at celebrity tattoos and let us know: Do YOU have tattoos?

