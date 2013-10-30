Celebrity Tattoos: Your Guide to the Good, Bad, and the Just Plain Weird

Tattoo artists are in high demand these days. More and more people are choosing to get a design, someone’s name, or even something totally random that really means nothing to them emblazoned on their body with ink. And it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest fans of the tattoo are celebrities.
When a star gets a new tattoo, the Internet goes wild. Take for instance when Cara Delevingne got her first—a lion on her finger—we all wanted to know where she did it. We quickly found out that it was done by Bang Bang, the famed New York-based artist responsible for many of the diverse pieces of body art found on Rihanna and Justin Bieber—two serious tattoo aficionados.
Many unlikely celebs choose to get tagged as well—in fact, you may be surprised to learn a few of the stars who have strategically hidden ink. There’s a young starlet who isn’t so lucky, and has a misspelled tattoo visible every time she wears a certain type of dress! Fortunately for her, it’s in Italian—and still looks cool anyway.
In honor of the endless fascination with celebrity tattoos, here’s your guide to the good, the bad, and the just plain weird.
Click through for a look at celebrity tattoos and let us know: Do YOU have tattoos?
Rihanna recently got a traditional New Zealand Maori tattoo on her right hand (photo on left) in a painful process that involves driving the ink into the skin using a wooden spike and a mallet. But then this weekend, RiRi flew famed New York-based artist Bang Bang McCurdy and a member of his team, Cally-Jo, to the Dominican Republic to add to the existing Maori design. Eleven hours later and the singer's entire right hand (picture on right) was covered in an extensive henna-art inspired drawing.
For her seventh tattoo, British model and it-girl, Cara-Delevingne, got "silence" inked on the inside of her wrist by Bang Bang. She shared the news with her Instagram followers and added the following caption: "silence speaks when words can't." Pretty deep stuff, Cara.
Megan Fox famously had wrist tattoo of Marilyn Monroe removed—but she kept one major one. It reads: "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies." Oh, and it's a quote from "King Lear." How literary!
Photo:
SIPA/SIPA
These days, Angelina Jolie is one of the foremost Hollywood humanitarians, always devoting her life to a philanthropic cause. But Jolie wasn't always a good girl. Her edgy image in her earlier days resulted in at least a dozen tattoos, including the Buddhist scripture written on her left arm that's visible whenever she wears a sleeveless gown on the red carpet.
Photo:
TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna is one of the most tattooed stars today—and it seems she can't get enough. Although her tattoos (21 at least!) are from artists all over the world, her favorite is Bang Bang, who is located in New York City. Bang Bang didn't do the massive tattoo of the goddess Isis under RiRi's breasts (see above), but he totally approves. This is not the most subtle tattoo ever, but it actually has a beautiful meaning: It's dedicated to her beloved grandmother Dolly, who passed away a year ago.
These days, Justin Bieber seems to never wear a shirt, so the world has definitely seen their fair share of his growing tattoo collection, which includes exactly what you'd expect: Some Roman numerals, some Chinese lettering, and a crown. If he continues at this rate, he will have a full sleeve in no time!
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles, 19, got his first tattoo last year but now he's clearly addicted: The pop star has 43 pieces of ink! However, he recently admitted to thinking a few of them are "awful." "There are some that my friends have done and some that are just awful," he told We Love Pop magazine, adding that he's embarrassed of a giant butterfly right below his chest, and a small padlock that pal Ed Sheeran inked for him.
Controversial star Chris Brown has tons of ink adorning his body, including a controversial image of what appears to be a bludgeoned woman—which many likened to Rihanna in light of their 2009 domestic abuse incident that left Brown on probation. Brown denies that the tattoo represents her, but many are skeptical.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for BET
Poor Hayden Panettiere! The actress' tattoo says, "Vivere senza rimpianti," which is Italian for "live without regrets." Sadly for her, it's misspelled. It should be "rimpanti." We wonder if she has any regrets about that! Still, it looks cute whenever she wears a backless dress—and she talks about the gaffe openly and makes light of it.
Photo:
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
They are all on the smaller side, but Miley Cyrus actually has a whopping 18 tattoos. She has seven tiny tattoos across her fingers, the word "LOVE" on her inner ear, "Just Breathe" under her cleavage, and many more. Our guess is she's far from over.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Nicole Richie may want her tramp stamp removed as soon as possible, but she has a soft spot for the rosary on her ankle. It's a fabulous way to accessorize an already fabulous pair of shoes, if you ask us!
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE
David Beckham has a whopping 32 tattoos, including one for each of his four children as well as winged cross tattoo on the back of his neck. Hey, even if tattoos aren't really your cup of tea, you must admit that Becks looks good rocking his!
Photo:
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Like father, like daughter. Kelly Osbourne is decked out in tattoos from head to toe, no doubt inspired by her dad, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for PMC
Model Cara Delevingne is getting hooked on ink, no doubt thanks to her BFF RiRi. She already has four, including a lion on her finger, "Made in England" on the bottom of her foot, and a half heart on her pinky.
British A-lister Cheryl Cole may not seem like the tattoo type, but she seriously is. From this subtle tattoo adoring her pinky finger to a bold tramp stamp, she clearly lacks a fear of needles.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan has numerous tattoos on her body, including one on her inner left forearm that reads, "Stars, all we ask for is our right to twinkle." Not shockingly, it's a quote from her idol Marilyn Monroe.
Photo:
WireImage/WireImage
In addition to a tattoo in honor of his late father, Rob Kardashian also recently got an image of his mother Kris Jenner tattooed on his arm. Now that's love!