Celebrities Who Tattooed Other People’s Faces on Their Bodies

It should come as no surprise that celebrities love their tattoos. One of their favorite things to ink on themselves? Other people’s faces.

From Justin Bieber, who inked his mother on his arm, to Megan Fox, who has a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe on her body, scroll through the gallery above for a round-up of celebrities who have tattooed other people’s faces on their bodies. Yes, apparently this really is a thing.

This post was originally published on OK Magazine.

