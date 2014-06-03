StyleCaster
Share

17 Celebrities Who Took Tanning Way Too Far

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Celebrities Who Took Tanning Way Too Far

Kristen Bousquet
by
17 Celebrities Who Took Tanning Way Too Far
18 Start slideshow

After the winter we’ve had this year, it’s going to be incredibly hard to stay out of the sun during every waking moment. What won’t be hard? Taking tanning to a level where we end up looking like someone from the cast of Jersey Shore or a Hilton sister circa 2005.

MORE: Pics From Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton’s ‘Simple Life’ Reunion

It seems like being overly tan was the look in the early 2000s. Every popular celebrity at the time from Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie to Jessica Simpson and Victoria Beckham were sporting orange-tinged skin and no one seemed to bat an eye. Nowadays, if anyone were caught with a tan as saturated as one of these celebs, they’d definitely hear from the public eye.

MORE: 12 Celebrities Who Lie About Their Age

We’ve gathered 18 photos of celebrities who made the mistake of taking their tans way too far. Click through the gallery to see what not to do this summer.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Victoria Beckham loved that bronzer in 2005. 

Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images for Laureus

In 2003, Nicole Richie and Nicky Hilton looked as if they bought several 2-for-1 package deals at Hollywood Tan. 

Photo: David Klein/Getty Images

We didn't forget you, Paris Hilton circa 2005. 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who could forget Charlize Theron accepting her Oscar in 2004 looking like she just climbed out of a bucket of Burnt Sienna paint. 

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

An orange Lindsay Lohan in 2005

Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

The master of all things arancione (that's Italian for orange), Valentino Garavani 

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And the reigning arancione queen Donatella Versace.

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Reality star Teresa Giudice's legal troubles clearly hasn't affected her tanning schedule. 

Photo: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

Zac Efron sure had that youthful glow in 2007. 

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Her reality show may not have made her that famous, but Brooke Hogan sure was tan in 2008.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera should have been "tanner in a bottle" in in 2004.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Live! With Kelly Ripa and a bottle of self-tanner.

Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Maybe Jessica Simpson's 2007 brown hair is making her skin appear darker? #Not. 

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hey Donald Trump, you're orange (picture that in a "you're fired" tone.) 

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Straight up, Paula Abdul: You're orange. 

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

In 2007, Amanda Bynes was crazy ... for tanning. 

Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe, that bronzer is bananas.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whatever, the Jersey Shore cast is allowed to be orange.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What is The Topless Tour?

What is The Topless Tour?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share