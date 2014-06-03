17 Celebrities Who Took Tanning Way Too Far

After the winter we’ve had this year, it’s going to be incredibly hard to stay out of the sun during every waking moment. What won’t be hard? Taking tanning to a level where we end up looking like someone from the cast of Jersey Shore or a Hilton sister circa 2005.
It seems like being overly tan was the look in the early 2000s. Every popular celebrity at the time from Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie to Jessica Simpson and Victoria Beckham were sporting orange-tinged skin and no one seemed to bat an eye. Nowadays, if anyone were caught with a tan as saturated as one of these celebs, they’d definitely hear from the public eye.
We’ve gathered 18 photos of celebrities who made the mistake of taking their tans way too far. Click through the gallery to see what not to do this summer.
Victoria Beckham loved that bronzer in 2005.
In 2003, Nicole Richie and Nicky Hilton looked as if they bought several 2-for-1 package deals at Hollywood Tan.
We didn't forget you, Paris Hilton circa 2005.
Who could forget Charlize Theron accepting her Oscar in 2004 looking like she just climbed out of a bucket of Burnt Sienna paint.
An orange Lindsay Lohan in 2005
The master of all things arancione (that's Italian for orange), Valentino Garavani
And the reigning arancione queen Donatella Versace.
Reality star Teresa Giudice's legal troubles clearly hasn't affected her tanning schedule.
Zac Efron sure had that youthful glow in 2007.
Her reality show may not have made her that famous, but Brooke Hogan sure was tan in 2008.
Christina Aguilera should have been "tanner in a bottle" in in 2004.
Live! With Kelly Ripa and a bottle of self-tanner.
Maybe Jessica Simpson's 2007 brown hair is making her skin appear darker? #Not.
Hey Donald Trump, you're orange (picture that in a "you're fired" tone.)
Straight up, Paula Abdul: You're orange.
In 2007, Amanda Bynes was crazy ... for tanning.
Rachel Zoe, that bronzer is bananas.
Whatever, the Jersey Shore cast is allowed to be orange.
