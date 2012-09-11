Celebrity Superlatives: Hollywood Weddings Edition

In light of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s recent surprise wedding, our minds have been heavily focused on celebrity nuptials from years past. Celebrity weddings are just like normal people’s weddings — except they cost ten times as much and usually end in divorce.

Here, we break down the biggest, prettiest, and (of course) most expensive in our latest edition of celebrity superlatives; our categories cover everything, from the most beautiful wedding to end in divorce to who went from movie set to baby carriage the fastest.

Click through the slideshow to see which weddings made the cut!