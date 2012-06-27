Celebrity Superheroes: Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Gosling & More

It’s no secret that celebrities collectively have somewhat of a bad reputation. Generally, if there’s a great deal of chatter about a certain celebrity, it’s focused around their diva-like behavior, outrageous demands, and all-around rudeness. But then there are some stars who remind us that this just isn’t the case.

Just the other day, Jennifer Lawrence, the star of Hunger Games, was casually walking her dog when she came across a collapsed teenager in front of her apartment complex. Instead of calling 911 and fleeing the scene, Jennifer stayed, made sure that everything was okay, and even offered aid to the ailing girl.

This isn’t the only time that something like this has occurred. How can we forget about the British journalist that Ryan Gosling saved from being hit by a speeding New York City cab? (Though we have to admit, we’d probably risk our lives to be saved by Gosling … )

In honor of celebrities who don’t put themselves first — and instead put the lives of people they don’t even know first — we’ve compiled a gallery of the most famous real-life superheroes. Click through the slideshow to regain faith in Hollywood and mankind all in one!