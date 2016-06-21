StyleCaster
The It-Girl Guide to Summer Sunglasses

Sunglasses are to summer what boots are to winter—in other words, an absolute necessity. In their mirrored lenses, exaggerated cat-eye shapes, or classic aviator frames, bold shades have the power to put a distinct stamp on even the most basic outfits, with minimal effort.

Who better, then, to prove it than bona fide It-girls such as Poppy Delevigne, TK Quann, Harley Viera-Newton, and Zoe Kravitz? In the gallery above, take a look at they wear various shapes, styles, and sizes.

1 of 25

Vanesa Lorenzo

Adwoa Aboah

Harley Viera Newton

TK Quann

Romee Strijd

Poppy Delevingne

Tasya Van Ree

Nikki Phillips

Olivia Palermo

Kitty Cash

Caroline Austin

Ioanna Gika

Caroline Daur

Chiara Ferragni

Emanuela de Paula

Poppy Delevingne

Billie JD Porter

Hannah Bronfman

Sofia Grau

Greta Bellamacina

Harley Viera Newton

Atlanta de Cadenet

Stacey Bendet

Chanel West Coast

Harley Viera Newton

