The It-Girl Guide to Summer Sunglasses

Sunglasses are to summer what boots are to winter—in other words, an absolute necessity. In their mirrored lenses, exaggerated cat-eye shapes, or classic aviator frames, bold shades have the power to put a distinct stamp on even the most basic outfits, with minimal effort.

Who better, then, to prove it than bona fide It-girls such as Poppy Delevigne, TK Quann, Harley Viera-Newton, and Zoe Kravitz? In the gallery above, take a look at they wear various shapes, styles, and sizes.