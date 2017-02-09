Meet the 25 Hottest Celebrity Stylists in Hollywood

Behind every best-dressed star, there’s almost always a celebrity stylist, lurking with a pair of scissors, a roll of double-sided tape, blister gel, and an extra pair of Spanx. Though people like Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Chanel Iman always look #flawless on the red carpet, they don’t wake up like that—they all have a stylist. By the way, all seven of those beauties have the same exact stylist: Monica Rose.
But Rose isn’t the only stylist in Tinseltown. We found the 25 hottest stylists—who dress fashion icons including Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Natalie Portman—working tirelessly in La La Land (and NYC, and abroad, and where’er their clients packed schedules take them) to ensure their gals look effortlessly chic on red carpets from sea to shining sea. Ahead, meet the top 25 celebrity stylists in Hollywood—just in time for the Grammys, which will be a veritable fashion parade.
Monica Rose
Clients: Chrissy Teigen, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Chanel Iman, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian
Most Memorable Look: Chrissy Teigen at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Mel Ottenberg
Client: Rihanna
Most Memorable Look: Rihanna at the 2014 Met Gala.
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Rihanna arrives in white Stella McCartney two-piece gown at the 2014 Met Gala.
Photo:
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Brandon Maxwell
Client: Lady Gaga
Most Memorable Look: Lady Gaga at the 2016 Academy Awards.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Lady Gaga arrives in Brandon Maxwell's own white pantsuit at the 88th Annual Academy Awards.
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leslie Fremar
Clients: Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson
Most Memorable Look: Charlize Theron at the 2012 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Anna Webber/Getty Images
Charlize Theron in Dior at the 2012 Golden Globes.
Photo:
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Petra Flannery
Clients: Zoe Saldana, Claire Danes, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis, Megan Fox
Most Memorable Look: Emma Stone at the 2011 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Michael Kors
Emma Stone in Calvin Klein at the 2011 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rachel Zoe
Clients: Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes
Most Memorable Look: Kate Hudson at the 2015 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Women's Cancer Program
Kate Hudson in Versace at the 2015 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Kate Young
Clients: Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Natalie Portman
Most Memorable Look: Michelle Williams at the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Joie
Michelle Williams in Prada at the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Elizabeth Stewart
Clients: Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, Freida Pinto, Ginnifer Goodwin, Cody Horn, Salma Hayek, Julia Roberts
Most Memorable Look: Amanda Seyfried at the 2013 SAG Awards.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried in Zac Posen at the 2013 SAG Awards.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cristina Ehrlich
Clients: Anna Kendrick, Priyanka Chopra, Allison Williams, Brie Larson
Most Memorable Look: Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images for PANDORA Jewelry
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the 2017 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn
Clients: Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Lily Collins, Rachel McAdams, Shakira, Ciara
Most Memorable Look: Jennifer Lopez at the 2013 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for THR
Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad at the 2013 Golden Globes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Erin Walsh
Clients: Kerry Washington, Cobie Smulders
Most Memorable Look: Kerry Washington at the 2013 Emmy Awards.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa at the 2013 Emmy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jeanann Williams
Clients: Naomi Watts, Emily Mortimer
Most Memorable Look: Naomi Watts at the 2013 Oscars.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Naomi Watts in Armani Privé at the 2013 Oscars.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ryan Hastings
Clients: Rooney Mara, Robert Pattinson, Rosamund Pike
Most Memorable Look: Rooney Mara at the 2012 Oscars.
Rooney Mara in Givenchy at the 2012 Oscars.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Samantha McMillen
Clients: Carey Mulligan, The Fannings, Johnny Depp, Evan Rachel Wood, Dianna Agron, Chris Hemsworth
Most Memorable Look: Elle Fanning at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Elle Fanning in Chanel at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Brad Goreski
Clients: Lea Michele, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, Sarah Hyland
Most Memorable Look: Sarah Hyland at the 2016 Emmys.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier at the 2016 Emmys.
Photo:
Barry King/Getty Images
Joseph Cassell
Client: Taylor Swift
Most Memorable Look: Taylor Swift at the 2013 Brit Awards.
Taylor Swift in Elie Saab at the 2013 Brit Awards.
Photo:
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Ilaria Urbinati (L)
Clients: Nina Dobrev, Shailene Woodley, Krysten Ritter, Leighton Meester, Amber Heard
Most Memorable Look: Nina Dobrev at the 2013 SAG Awards.
Photo:
Katy Winn/Getty Images for IMG
Nina Dobrev in Elie Saab at the 2013 SAG Awards.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Law Roach
Clients: Zendaya, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande
Most Memorable Look: Zendaya at the Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala.
Photo:
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Zendaya arrives at the Fashion in an Age of Technology gala in a gold Michael Kors gown.
Photo:
Karma Tang/Getty Images
Micaela Erlanger
Clients: Meryl Streep, Naomie Harris, Winona Ryder
Most Memorable Look: Winona Ryder at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Winona Ryder wearing a custom Viktor & Rolf dress at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Leith Clark
Clients: Alexa Chung, Kiera Knightley, Kirsten Dunst
Most Memorable Look: Kiera Knightley at the 2014 Laggies premiere.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Kiera Knightly in a navy blue Michael van der Ham dress at the Toronto Film Festival.
Tara Swennen
Clients: Kristen Stewart, Lucy Hale, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Odeya Rush
Most Memorable Look: Lucy Hale at the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees.
Photo:
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lucy Hale in a Julien Macdonald dress at the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elizabeth Saltzman
Client: Gwyneth Paltrow
Most Memorable Look: Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2015 InStyle Awards.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives in Schiaparelli at the 2015 InStyle Awards.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson
Clients: Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Vergara, Kiernan Shipka, Jennifer Garner
Most Memorable Look: Jennifer Lawrence in a white Dior gown at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Passengers.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence in a white Dior gown at the 2016 Passengers premiere.
Photo:
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Penny Lovell
Clients: Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Bella Heathcote
Most Memorable Look: Rose Byrne at the 2015 Met Gala.
Rose Byrne arrives at the 2015 Met Gala in red Calvin Klein dress.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images